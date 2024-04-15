Women's soccer: CU Buffs release 2024 schedule

Apr. 15—The Colorado women's soccer team announced its 2024 schedule in conjunction with the Big 12 releasing its full league slate with the Buffaloes, Arizona State, Arizona and Utah set to join the conference this fall.

The Buffs will open the 2024 campaign with five consecutive home matches but begin their return season in the Big 12 with three consecutive road games, starting with the conference opener at Kansas State on Sept. 12.

CU opens the season at home against North Texas on Aug. 10, and the opening run of five home games includes a date against perennial power North Carolina on Aug. 18. The Tar Heels haven't visited Boulder since 1998.

The conference schedule will be an 11-game slate, meaning CU will not play four league foes every year on a rotating basis. This fall, the Buffs won't face ASU, Arizona, BYU or Houston.

Following the Big 12 opener at Kansas State, CU will play at Oklahoma State and Iowa State before hosting three consecutive league games, beginning with a visit from Baylor on Sept. 26.

Unlike the Pac-12, the Buffs will have an opportunity to play in a league tournament in the Big 12, which begins on Oct. 30 in Kansas City. The top 12 teams in the league qualify (while the bottom four remain at home), with the top four finishers earning first-round byes.

CU recently announced that seniors Rachel Rosen and Shyra James will return for their fifth seasons this fall.

"We couldn't be more excited to move into the Big 12 this year," CU head coach Danny Sanchez said in a release. "It is a tough league, from top to bottom. We have put together one of the most challenging non-conference schedules in CU history. National powers at home and on the road will really challenge and prepare us for conference play. Our supporters will be treated to some fantastic matches at Prentup Field."

2024 Colorado women's soccer schedule

Aug. 10: NORTH TEXAS, 7 p.m.

Aug. 15: MARQUETTE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18: NORTH CAROLINA, noon

Aug. 22: WYOMING, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25: MICHIGAN, noon

Aug. 29: at UNC Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Sept. 1: at North Carolina State, 5 p.m.

Sept. 5: DENVER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: WEBER STATE, noon

Sept. 12: at Kansas State, 6 p.m.—

Sept. 19: at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.—

Sept. 22: at Iowa State, 11 a.m.—

Sept. 26: BAYLOR, 7 p.m.—

Sept. 29: KANSAS, 1 p.m.—

Oct. 5: TCU, noon—

Oct. 10: at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.—

Oct. 13: CENTRAL FLORIDA, noon—

Oct. 17: at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.—

Oct. 20: at West Virginia, 11 a.m.—

Oct. 25: UTAH, 7 p.m.—

Oct. 30-Nov. 9: Big 12 Conference tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)

(All times Mountain; Home games in CAPS; —Big 12 Conference game)