Women's Six Nations: Unbeaten England's discipline 'not good enough', says Brian Moore

Unbeaten England's discipline is "not good enough" despite scoring eight tries to overpower Scotland 46-0 in the Women's Six Nations, says Brian Moore.

Hooker Amy Cokayne became the second England player to be sent off in their three matches of this year's tournament after receiving two yellow cards.

She was sin-binned for a tip tackle on Evie Gallagher before receiving another yellow for a high shot on Lana Skeldon.

Moore says ill-discipline could cost England as it did in the World Cup.

The Red Roses, who are top of the Six Nations table after three bonus-point wins and on course for a sixth consecutive title, fell to an agonising defeat by New Zealand in the 2022 final after Lydia Thompson was shown a red card in the 18th minute.

"England's discipline isn't good enough," former England hooker Moore told BBC One.

"We've seen it in the past - they went down to 14 in the World Cup final and it cost them. Part of being a good side is good discipline."

Moore's comments were echoed by former England women's international Maggie Alphonsi after Cokayne's sending-off in the 55th minute follows Sarah Beckett's red card for an illegal 'crocodile roll' tackle in the opening-round victory over Italy.

"I am worried because you can't have that many red cards in such a short space of time," Alphonsi told BBC One.

"They are still able to play with 14 players and win so they probably do not see it as a worry, but they do need to improve because you don't want to lose a World Cup final again because of a red card so they have to work on it."

England will host the next World Cup in 2025 but attack coach Lou Meadows does not share Moore and Alphonsi's concern.

"We are not worried about our discipline," Meadows told BBC One. "These things happen because we play with such ambition.

"We want the ball so we are going after it and trying to get it back to then retain it. When you do those things at the intensity and the level we are, there is a bravery and then a level of risk attached.

"Sometimes we are not as disciplined in the risk-taking side of it but that will come from our technical training, but I'm not worried about it."

Meadows also says England should have been more ruthless despite scoring eight tries in blustery conditions at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

"We left a lot of points out on the field," she added. "That is something we will have to look at.

"We made 25 entries [into Scotland's 22] in the game and we should be leaving with that many tries every time so there is still huge room for growth.

"We also faced elements in the weather and conditions we have not faced before and that was massive for the players to work through.

"We are building well but we are not super slick yet and we have huge room for growth, and that is why we keep trying to push that shirt to a different level."

'Never guaranteed shirt until singing anthem'

England were dominant all over the field as their back three contributed five of their eight tries.

Full-back and player of the match Ellie Kildunne scored two to take her tally as the leading try-scorer in the competition to six, while wing Jess Breach scored twice and opposite wing Abby Dow also crossed.

Elsewhere, there were scores for Cokayne, Sadia Kabeya and captain Marlie Packer, who came off the bench to add the final try after being dropped.

Zoe Aldcroft deputised as skipper in Packer's absence and Maud Muir says competition among the Red Roses is helping head coach John Mitchell's squad to "thrive".

Speaking to BBC One, England prop Muir said: "We put in a real good team performance and scored in a variety of ways.

"Our set-piece is incredible and our scrum is something we really pride ourselves on.

"If you don't have competition you are just comfortable and I think Mitch likes us being uncomfortable. The whole team is thriving in those conditions.

"You are never guaranteed the shirt until you are singing the anthem."

