Women's Six Nations: Scotland make four changes for trip to Italy

Women's Six Nations: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 20 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and online; text commentary, highlights and report on BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland make four changes for the Women's Six Nations trip to Italy, with Francesca McGhie making her first start of this year's tournament.

The winger made her return as a replacement in last weekend's 46-0 hammering by England.

Second row Eva Donaldson starts an international for the first time, while centre Lisa Thomson and loose-head prop Molly Wright are reinstated.

Winger Rhona Lloyd will win her 50th cap in Parma.

"She epitomises this team - her energy, both on and off the pitch, is second to none," said head coach Bryan Easson of Lloyd.

"Her work-rate is phenomenal, her detail around everything that she does, and there's how much she pulls this group together.

"Let's not forget the key thing for her as a winger is scoring tries. She's got 22 tries in 49 caps and we're hoping for another one on her 50th cap. She's a finisher, whether it be from two metres out or from 80, she's got that real edge."

Scotland are seeking a first win on Italian soil in 25 years.

Italy lost 38-15 to France last week and sit one point above Scotland in the standings following a win over Ireland.

Scotland opened with a win over Wales and were beaten by France before their humbling by the champions.

"We've drawn a line under England," added Easson. "We were honest with each other. We talked about not just acknowledgement, but ownership, it is all very well to acknowledge, but you have to own.

"We know it wasn't us and we were frustrated about that, but there was also real ownership around the performances against Wales and France. We haven't become a poor side after one game.

"Every bump in the road is an opportunity to learn. You lose, but you learn from it.

"We are on a journey and we know what we need to do to keep performances improving. The players themselves lead things very well and that is how we have grown over the last 18 months and will continue to grow."

Scotland: Rollie; Lloyd, Orr, Thomson, McGhie; Nelson, Mattinson; Wright, Skeldon, Belisle, McDonald, McMillan, Malcolm (capt) Stewart, Gallagher.

Replacements: Martin, Bartlett, Clarke, McIntosh, McLachlan, McDonald, Smith, Grant.