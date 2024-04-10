Women's Six Nations: Schedule, standings and how to watch

(The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The next round of the Women’s Six Nations is almost upon us and preparation is well underway for this week’s fixtures.

England is trying to cement further championship glory this year, following an impressive five-year winning streak.

Having won the Six Nations 18 times, secured 16 Grand Slams throughout the tournament’s history, and known for their impenetrable maul, the team is certainly the one to beat.

This year, England is being headed by coach John Mitchell and led by England captain Marlie Packer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

While England face competition from Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, and Italy, the team is already on track to clinch a sixth successive triumph.

After a promising start, England will go head-to-head this week against Scotland as Round 3 kicks into gear.

Here’s everything you need to know about this season’s Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Women’s Six Nations Championship schedule

The Women’s Six Nations started on March 23 and will conclude on April 27. Across five rounds, the teams will compete for victory, as well as crucial World Cup qualification spots in 2025.

Round one and round two have already ended, with England and France’s teams steaming to the top of the standings.

However, there’s still all to play for. The remaining schedule for the Women’s Six Nations Championship is:

Round 3

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Scotland vs England (2.15pm)Ireland vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday, April 14, 2024

France vs Italy (12.30pm)

Round 4

Saturday, April 20, 2024

England vs Ireland (2.15pm)Italy vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Wales vs France (3.15pm)

Round 5

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Wales vs Italy (12.15pm)Ireland vs Scotland (2.30pm)France vs England (4.45pm)

What are the 2024 women’s standings?

England’s Red Roses have made an incredible start, having already secured two bonus-point victories in the tournament.

The current standings are:

Team Position Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Total Points England 1 2 0 0 10 France 2 2 0 0 9 Italy 3 1 0 1 5 Scotland 4 1 0 1 4 Ireland 5 0 0 2 1 Wales 6 0 0 2 1

How to watch the Women’s Six Nations

All of this year’s matches are being aired on either BBC One or BBC Two.

Sonja McLaughlan, Jade Konkel, and Maggie Alphonsi will present the upcoming match between Scotland and England on BBC One from 2 pm.

You can also watch the matches live from your laptops and tablets via BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.