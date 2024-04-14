Women's Six Nations: France 38-15 Italy - Hosts secure third successive win

Melissande Llorens scored France's fourth try to secure the bonus point [Getty Images]

Women's Six Nations France (26) 38 Tries: Konde, Deshayes, Escudero, Llorens, Khalfaoui, Fall Cons: Queyroi 4 Italy (3) 15 Tries: D'Inca 2 Con: Rigoni Pen: Rigoni

France cruised past Italy with a six-try victory to maintain their Women's Six Nations Grand Slam bid and keep up the pressure on leaders England.

Nassira Konde, Annaelle Deshayes, Charlotte Escudero and Melissande Llorens all crossed as France wrapped up the bonus point before half-time.

Assia Khalfaoui and Madoussou Fall added further tries after the break as Alyssa D'Inca replied twice for Italy.

France are second in the table, one point behind England.

Fly-half Lina Queyroi was influential throughout and her neat chip over the Italian defence led to Konde crossing for the opening try.

Beatrice Rigoni cut France's advantage with a penalty but the hosts hit back immediately from the restart as Konde turned over the ball at the breakdown before prop Deshayes powered over.

A rolling maul handed France momentum before Escudero crashed over for the third, and the bonus point was sealed when Queyroi produced an excellent cross-field kick for Llorens to gather and score.

Khalfaoui charge over from close range to stretch France's lead after the interval, before D'Inca finished off two well-worked tries for Italy either side of a Fall score.

France travel to Wales in their penultimate match knowing victory could set up with a Grand Slam showdown with unbeaten England in Bordeaux on the final day.

France were the last side other than the Red Roses to win the tournament with their triumph in 2018.

Line-ups

France: Boulard; Menager, Konde, Vernier, Llorens; Queyroi, Bourdon; Deshayes, Sochat, Khalfaoui, Feleu, Fall, Escudero, Gros, Menager.

Replacements: Riffonneau, Mwayembe, Joyeux, Hermet, Feleu, Chambon, Tuy, Bourgeois.

Italy: Minuzzi; Muzzo, Rigoni, Stevanin, D'Inca; Madia, Stefan; Maris, Vecchini, Seye, Fedrighi, Duca, Tounesi, Locatelli, Arrighetti

Replacements: Gurioli, Stecca, Gai, Pilani, Veronese, Frangipani, Granzotto, Capomaggi