Women's Six Nations 2024: Scotland's Chloe Rollie makes first start of Championship against England

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Venue: Hive Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off:14:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; text commentary, highlights and report on BBC Sport website and app

Experienced Scotland full-back Chloe Rollie will make her first start of the 2024 Six Nations against England.

Rollie, 28, has come off the bench in Scotland's two matches so far after returning from injury, but comes in to earn her 64th cap.

It means Meryl Smith shifts to inside centre as hooker Lana Skeldon returns having missed the loss to France with a knee injury.

Elis Martin and Lisa Thomson are the players to drop to the bench.

The rest of the Scotland side remains unchanged after a positive start to the campaign, which involved a first win against Wales in Cardiff for 20 years and a narrow 15-5 home loss to France.

Winger Francesca McGhie, who was nominated as one of World Rugby's breakthrough players of the year in 2023, is also now fit enough to be among the replacements for the first time in this year's Six Nations.

Flanker Rachel McLachlan has also shaken off a knock to take her place on the bench.

England, who have thrashed Italy and Wales so far in pursuit of a sixth title in a row, will take on Scotland in front over 7,700 fans at a sold-out Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

Rollie scored Scotland's only try as England triumphed 58-7 in last year's meeting between the sides.

Line-ups

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Orr, Smith, Nelson, Mattinson; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, Malcolm (capt), Stewart, Gallagher.

Replacements: Wright, Martin, Clarke, McIntosh, McLachlan, McDonald, Thomson, McGhie.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Galligan, Ward, Aldcroft (capt), Kabeya, Matthews.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Clifford, Feaunati, M Packer, L Packer, Harrison, Gregson.