Women's Six Nations 2024: Scotland squad has seven uncapped players in it

Brebner-Holden is a product of Gloucester-Hartpury college

Head coach Bryan Easson has named seven uncapped players in Scotland Women's training squad for the Six Nations.

Four of the seven were recently drafted into Edinburgh's Celtic Challenge squad.

Leia Brebner-Holden, who qualifies through her mother from Brora, is one of those.

Megan Varley of Bristol Bears, who has played for England Under-20s but is also eligible through her mother, is another first-time call up.

The 34-player squad of 18 forwards and 16 backs will meet in camp on 26 February.

Corstorphine Cougars forwards Alex Stewart and Merryn Gunderson have earned their first call up to the senior squad, as have University of Edinburgh duo Cieron Bell and Nicole Flynn, who have impressed during their time with the Gunners.

Lock Fiona McIntosh, who has also featured in the Celtic Challenge for Edinburgh, returns to the training squad having travelled with Scotland to South Africa for WXV2.

"After our success in South Africa at WXV2, we are ready to push on with a Six Nations campaign and it's exciting to be doing this with new faces to the squad and management team," said Easson.

"The expansion of the Celtic Challenge has helped us identify a number of up-and-coming players who have showcased they deserve a chance to take the next step.

"It's great to bring in a number of experienced players and those whose professional careers have been flourishing in Premiership Women's Rugby.

"Lana Skeldon, Rachel Malcolm, Evie Gallagher and Elliann Clarke have all been real standouts in that competition, alongside newcomer Meg Varley.

"I'm looking forward to seeing this group challenge each other in the run up to the championship."

Scottish Rugby has agreed 32 professional contracts - four more than in 2022 - including for Jade Konkel, Liz Musgrove, Evie Wills and Jenny Maxwell, who are all either injured or returning to full fitness.

Scotland Women extended training squad

Forwards

Leah Bartlett (Leicester), Christine Belisle (Loughborough), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins), Elliann Clarke (Bristol), Lisa Cockburn (Leiceste ), Eva Donaldson (Leicester), Evie Gallagher (Bristol), Merryn Gunderson (Corstorphine Cougars/Edinburgh), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough), Elis Martin (Leicester), Fiona McIntosh (Saracens), Rachel McLachlan (Sale), Louise McMillan (Saracens), Lana Skeldon (Bristol), Alex Stewart (Corstorphine Cougars/Edinburgh), Emma Wassell (Loughborough), Molly Wright (Sale), Anne Young (Sale).

Backs

Cieron Bell (University of Edinburgh/Edinburgh), Beth Blacklock (Saracens), Leia Brebner-Holden (Gloucester-Hartpury/Cheltenham Tigers), Shona Campbell (GB 7s), Nicole Flynn (University of Edinburgh/Edinburgh), Coreen Grant (Saracens), Caity Mattinson (Gloucester-Hartpury), Mairi McDonald (Exeter), Francesca McGhie (Leicester), Rhona Lloyd (GB 7s/Bordelais), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Emma Orr (Heriot's Blues/Edinburgh), Lisa Thomson (GB 7s), Chloe Rollie (Loughborough), Meryl Smith (Bristol), Megan Varley (Bristol).