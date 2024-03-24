Women's Six Nations 2024: Italy 0-48 England - Bonus-point win for Red Roses despite Sarah Beckett red card

Women's Six Nations: Italy v England Italy: (0) 0 England: (10) 48 Tries: Botterman, Ward, Atkin-Davies, Kildunne 2, Rowland, Carson, Powell Cons: Harrison 3, Aitchison

A 14-player England side recorded a bonus-point win over Italy after Sarah Beckett was sent off in their Women's Six Nations opener in Parma.

The number eight became the first woman to have her yellow card upgraded to red by the TMO 'bunker' system for a dangerous first-half ruck clear-out.

Despite being a player down, tries from Hannah Botterman and Abbie Ward gave England a 10-point lead at half-time.

The Red Roses scored six second-half tries to run out comfortable winners.

Those scores came through a double from Ellie Kildunne, Lark Atkin-Davies, Helena Rowland, Mackenzie Carson and Connie Powell to rectify a below-par opening half.

England are seeking a third successive Grand Slam and a sixth successive Six Nations title.

John Mitchell's side next face Wales at Ashton Gate on Saturday, while Italy, who finished fifth in last year's championship, travel to Ireland on Sunday with hopes of replicating their only victory last campaign.

Discipline slows England's start

The trip to Italy was Mitchell's first Women's Six Nations game in charge of the Red Roses and he called for his side to play with a higher tempo in attack.

In attempting to do so, England delivered an error-riddled first half lacking any accuracy with ball in hand.

The loss of Beckett added to the frustrations. The 25-year-old grabbed the waist of Michela Sillari before attempting to roll the Italy centre off the ball.

The result was Sillari twisted her knee and was forced off injured.

World Rugby has announced it is looking to clamp down on dangerous ruck clean-outs to prevent knee injuries.

Mitchell's side were then forced to result back to their direct forward-ordinated style which saw them finally get over the tryline after a rare 30 minutes without a score.

Both Botterman and Ward, who was playing her first game for England since giving birth, powered their way over.

In the second half, discipline remained a problem as Rowland was also sent to the sin-bin for a high clean-out, but it remained a yellow due to a mitigation.

More to follow

Line-ups

Italy: Ostuni Minuzzi; Muzzo, Sillari, Rigoni, D'Inca; Madia, Stefan (capt); Maris, Turani, Seye, Fedrighi, Tounesi, Locatelli, Sgorbini, Cavina.

Replacements: Gurioli, Stecca, Gai, Pilani, Duca, Frangipani, Stevanin, Granzotto.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Rowland, Scarratt, Breach; Harrison, Packer; Botterman, Atkin-Davies, Clifford, Aldcroft, Ward, Kabeya, Packer (capt), Beckett.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Muir, Feaunati, Matthews, Hunt, Aitchison, Jones.

Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau

Sent off: Sarah Beckett (11)

Sin-bins: Rowland (69), Emma Stevanin (82)