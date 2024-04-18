Women's Six Nations 2024: Ireland make two changes for match against England

Hannah O'Connor replaces Sam Monaghan in the second row for Ireland [Inpho]

Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 20 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; text commentary, highlights and report on BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland have made two changes to their starting XV for Saturday's Women's Six Nations game against England at Twickenham as centre Aoife Dalton and second row Hannah O'Connor come in.

Enya Breen drops to the bench with co-captain Sam Monaghan not included in the matchday squad for the game.

Meabh Deely is drafted in as a replacement by head coach Scott Bemand.

Ireland are aiming to build on their impressive 36-5 win over Wales in Cork last weekend

That first victory of the campaign for the Irish, after defeats by France and Italy, saw them move up to third place in the standings but Bemand knows a tough test awaits against the defending champions and table-toppers.

"We get another chance to perform as a group, in a great stadium with a big crowd. We are building some momentum in training and games. This is the kind of test we want, against the best out there," said Bemand.

"We want these occasions to be the norm and our players are excited by the opportunity in front of them. Judging by training intent and competition for selection, the players are ready."

Ireland: Lauren Delany; Katie Corrigan, Eve Higgins, Aoife Dalton, Beibhinn Parsons; Dannah O'Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Dorothy Wall, Hannah O'Connor; Aoife Wafer, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Cliodhna Moloney, Niamh O'Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Fiona Tuite, Shannon Ikahihifo, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Enya Breen, Meabh Deely