Women's Six Nations 2024: England aim to fill Twickenham with exciting style of play

Can England fill Twickenham at a home Women's Rugby World Cup next year?

Packing more than 80,000 into Twickenham was one of England's goals when they submitted their bid to host the tournament.

It may have seemed a long shot just a couple of years ago, but Saturday's dominant 14-try victory over Ireland in front of the second-highest women's rugby crowd of 48,778 was another reminder of how far they've come.

The attendance might have been 10,000 fewer than the record 58,498 set last year against France, but that was a Grand Slam decider against their big rivals.

The challenge now is to start trying to fill the top tier of seats around the famous stadium.

Achieving that target starts with the product on the pitch. And since John Mitchell's appointment as head coach last autumn, the New Zealander has turned what was already a winning machine into one that also entertains. An incredible 38 tries in just four games shows the plan is working.

The Red Roses played with a free-flowing spirit against Ireland, with winger Abby Dow and full-back Ellie Kildunne each scoring hat-tricks in the sunshine.

It was a feast of rugby for players and fans alike from the moment Dow scored the first try, with England's backs combining superbly in a delightful display of running rugby.

"We have the drive to fill this stadium on a consistent basis," Mitchell said.

"Producing performances like that it won't be too long until we do fill the top green seats.

"It is only that style of rugby that will bring people here to watch us."

Kat Merchant, part of England's 2014 World Cup-winning side, said the "huge" occasion gave her "goosebumps".

"It shows how far the game has come," she told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast. "England put on a show because it was at Twickenham. They raised their level and were fantastic."

The 'rockstar' to help fill Twickenham

England's style under former head coach Simon Middleton was vastly forward-orientated, with the Red Roses relying on their powerful maul to help them win the Six Nations and reach the World Cup final in 2022.

Full-back Kildunne picked up her second player of the match award in two weeks after making 351m from her 23 carries.

That included two eye-catching counter-attacking breaks in the first half, using her footwork and silky running technique to evade countless Irish defenders.

It is now nine tries in four games for the 24-year-old, who is quickly becoming the star of the Red Roses - as seen post-match when supporters wrote messages all over her jersey and she smiled for selfie after selfie.

"We're so happy to play in front of a crowd this size at a home stadium - and we put on a show," Kildunne told BBC Two.

"No discredit to Ireland but we really turned it on when we needed to. It became running rugby, everyone knew their role and it was enjoyable."

Former England captain Maggie Alphonsi described Kildunne as a "rockstar", and the power of a rockstar is that they fill stadiums.

"How Kildunne keeps hold of the ball sometimes does amaze me," Alphonsi said.

"When opposition kick to her and it is a loose kick it is only inviting her to play into those space,s and she finds those gaps so well.

"Her game is growing and she is becoming more mature in how she plays, and the way England play enables her to get into the game."

Ellis-Bextor brings party atmosphere

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed at half-time [Getty Images]

It was not just the playing side of things that generated a party atmosphere at Twickenham.

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed at half-time and her catchy Murder on the Dancefloor tune got the stadium bouncing, generating a family atmosphere.

"It was a very upbeat crowd and having her to lift the crowd even more was great. Everyone was in great spirits," added Merchant.

Earlier this month Mitchell's side hammered Wales at Ashton Gate in front of a crowd of 19,705, a record for a home Red Roses game outside of Twickenham.

The records just keep coming.

"Us Red Roses have gone on the road and that is how we have built a fanbase," England captain Marlie Packer said.

"That means when we do come here it is not an empty stadium."

England will host New Zealand and France in September, with Twickenham expected to host at least one of those games as they build up to hosting the World Cup.

It may have been a mismatch on the field against Ireland, but the atmosphere and buzz remained throughout the game, which makes you wonder what could be achieved if England hosted a World Cup final at home.

"Not to be disrespectful to Ireland but people knew this game was a foregone conclusion," added Merchant.

"You'd be pretty confident England will win the World Cup next year but there will be more jeopardy and you'll see England in tougher games."

Before any more potential records are broken there is still a title to be won against France in Bordeaux next Saturday.

A third successive Grand Slam would certainly help the Red Roses build towards filling Twickenham sooner rather than later.