Women's Six Nations 2024: Amy Cokayne banned for England's game with Ireland

Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 20 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; text commentary, highlights and report on BBC Sport website and app.

England hooker Amy Cokayne will miss the Women's Six Nations match with Ireland at Twickenham after being sent off in the 46-0 win over Scotland.

Cokayne received two yellow cards to become England's second player to be sent off in this year's tournament.

She was sin-binned for a tip tackle on Evie Gallagher before receiving another yellow for a high shot on Lana Skeldon.

The disciplinary committee's two-match suspension has been reduced to one because of mitigation.

Cokayne, 27, was making her first appearance for 12 months in Edinburgh after recovering from a calf injury and scored England's opening try.

Former England hooker Brian Moore said the Red Roses' discipline was "not good enough" despite their eight-try win as Cokayne's sending-off followed Sarah Beckett's red card for an illegal 'crocodile roll' tackle in the opening-round victory over Italy.

Cokayne will be free to face France in England's final game, which could prove to be a Grand Slam decider.

Both sides are unbeaten and France travel to Wales in their penultimate fixture on Sunday, a day after England host Ireland.