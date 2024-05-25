How to follow Women's Scottish Cup final on BBC

History will be made at Hampden on Sunday - and the BBC have you covered for all the action.

Rangers and Hearts meet in the Women's Scottish Cup final at 14:30 BST, with both sides aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.

Watch the match live on BBC One Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with the programme getting under way at 14:00.

And follow the live text coverage from 13:30 on the BBC Sport website and app, taking you through the build-up, main event and all the post-match reaction and analysis.