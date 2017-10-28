Women's pro hockey league makes pact with NJ Devils

NEW YORK (AP) -- There's hope for girls and women who want to play professional hockey in the United States thanks to the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils recently announced a partnership with the Metropolitan Riveters, one of four teams in the fledgling National Women's Hockey League. The Devils will provide their practice facility for home games in Newark, assist with marketing and host a doubleheader with the Riveters on Saturday at the Prudential Center.

The Devils are the first NHL team to officially extend support to the NWHL, which has teams in Boston; Buffalo, New York; and Stamford, Connecticut.

''They are marketing us like a real sister team - everything from the website, social media, to the broadcast and in arena,'' NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan told The Associated Press. ''You name it, they're going to be helping us market the Riveters.''

The 3-year-old NWHL has private backers and pays players modest salaries. The season runs from October to March, with teams playing a 16-game schedule. Rylan hopes to add two teams after the 2018 Olympics. But first comes Saturday's game.

''This is an amazing opportunity to leverage the big rink and make it a fun hockey day in Newark,'' the 30-year-old commissioner said. ''We're excited to get our product on the big stage, on the NHL sheet.''

The Riveters will play the Boston Pride on Saturday afternoon, with the Devils facing the Arizona Coyotes that night. The women's game will be streamed on Twitter. The One Jersey Network will broadcast games on digital radio during the remainder of the Riveters season.

Devils President Hugh Weber says reaching out to ''young women who play this sport with a pro franchise made all the sense in the world.''

It's the latest advance for women's hockey after the U.S. team threatened to boycott the world championships in Michigan last spring. The team negotiated improved salary and benefits with USA Hockey on the eve of the tournament and defeated Canada for the title.