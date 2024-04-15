Women's Premiership League Cup: Glentoran, join Cliftonville, Crusaders and Lisburn Rangers in reaching final four

Glentoran secured their passage to the semi-finals of the Women's Premiership League Cup after a resounding 8-0 win against Derry City.

They join holders Cliftonville, Crusaders and Lisburn Rangers in the last four.

Cliftonville beat Lisburn Ladies 6-0, whilst Crusaders came from behind to defeat Linfield 2-1 at Seaview.

Newly promoted Lisburn Rangers thrashed Mid Ulster 9-0.

At Ashfield, Women's Premiership winners Glentoran eased to victory against the Candystripes.

The returning Emily Wilson netted twice with captain Jess Foy also scoring to give the Glens a comfortable lead at the break, before Wilson completed her hat-trick just two minutes after the restart.

A double from Kascie Weir and goals from Kelly Baille and Megan Neill added gloss to the score line and helped Kim Turner's side march on to the semi-finals.

Holders see off Lisburn

Cliftonville booked their place in the final four on Friday night after seeing off Lisburn at the Bluebell.

Kirsty McGuinness opened the scoring from a free-kick before Toni Leigh Finnegan thumped home a second.

Caitlin McGuinness then netted a hat-trick with Carla Devine also getting her first goal since returning to the club.

Crues fight back against Blues

On Saturday at Seaview, the in-form Keri Halliday gave Linfield the lead with a fine individual effort.

Caitlyn Hamilton equalised for the Crues with an arrowed volley, before Amy McGivern fired home from the edge of the area to seal the victory for the hosts.

Ruthless Rangers

At Stangmore Park, Lisburn Rangers laid down a marker of what to expect from them in the upcoming league campaign with a ruthless display.

They were 6-0 ahead at the break courtesy of a first half treble from Gracie Conway and goals from Daisy Conway, Helen Parker and Sophie Megaw.

Cara Tumelty and a double from Ellie-Mae Dickson rounded off the scoring in the second half.