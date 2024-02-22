Women's Premier League: All you need to know about the 2024 tournament

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong starred for champions Mumbai Indians in the inaugural WPL in 2023

The Women's Premier League (WPL) returns on Friday, starting with a rematch of last year's final as champions Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals.

It is the women's equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's biggest T20 franchise competition.

The five teams - Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz - play each other twice, with the first half of the tournament in Bengaluru before moving to Delhi.

The top side in the group go straight to the final, while second faces third in an eliminator on Friday, 15 March.

The winner of the eliminator proceeds to the final on Sunday, 17 March.

Which England players are involved?

The WPL clashes with England's white-ball tour of New Zealand in March, with two squads named because of the overlap.

Captain Heather Knight and seamer Lauren Bell dropped out of the WPL, but Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey and Danni Wyatt will miss the first three T20s in New Zealand.

Sciver-Brunt was retained by Mumbai after starring in 2023. She is joined by fast bowler Issy Wong, who was not picked for New Zealand.

The world's number one bowler Ecclestone returns to UP Warriorz and is joined by batter Danni Wyatt, making her WPL debut.

All-rounder Capsey stays with Delhi, while seamer Kate Cross is involved for the first time with RCB.

Who are the favourites?

Mumbai and Delhi look the two strongest teams again.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads Mumbai, backed by the all-round talents of Sciver-Brunt, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr and last year's player of the tournament, West Indies' Hayley Matthews.

Delhi, who topped last year's group, retained 15 players and are led by Australia legend Meg Lanning, who recently retired from internationals and was 2023's leading run-scorer.

Warriorz reached the eliminator last year and Wyatt strengthens their batting, while Ecclestone and Australia's Ash Gardner are a formidable spin attack.

RCB, who have India superstar Smriti Mandhana and Australia's Ellyse Perry, should be competitive after an underwhelming 2023, while Gujarat look to rebuild after releasing 11 players.