The Women's Olympic Basketball Roster Just Leaked, And Caitlin Clark Isn't On It



On the morning of June 8, The Athletic reported the leaked US women’s basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Earlier that day, USA Today’s Christine Brennan revealed earlier that morning that WNBA first round draft pick Caitlin Clark would not be on the team.

Twelve WNBA veterans are on the US Olympic women’s basketball team roster, and eight of whom have been to the Olympics before. The Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury are sending the most players to the Olympics, with four and three players going to Paris, respectively.

The team roster will be formally announced on June 11, but this list has been confirmed by multiple sources.

Keep reading to learn more about the 12 players on this year’s team, why Caitlin didn't make the cut, and how the team is expected to fare at the 2024 games.

Who is on the US Olympic women’s basketball team?

Why is Caitlin Clark not on the Olympic women’s basketball team?

Fans were shocked to learn Caitlin would not be going to Paris with Team USA. However, rookies are rarely offered spots on the Olympic roster. And Caitlin only offered support and praise for the girls when reporters asked about her reaction to the roster.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and it could have gone either way—me being on the team, me not being on the team—so I’m excited for them. I’m gonna be rooting them on,” Caitlin said in a video posted to X by Indianapolis Star reporter Chloe Peterson.

Caitlin said felt “no disappointment” when she learned she wasn’t on the roster and that this gives her something to work for.

Who has the most gold medals in women’s basketball?

Diana Taurasi first went to the Olympics in Athens in 2004. She and Sue Bird hold the record for the most Olympic titles in US basketball history with five each.

Team USA is a heavy favorite. And if the team clinches another gold this year, Diana will break the record. “At USA Basketball, we want a gold medal. And that's the only thing, nothing else," she told Women's Health.

