Women's sweatshirts and hoodies are 20% off in this one-day sale at the NFL shop

Use code NFL20 at checkout to take 20% off women's NFL gear at the NFL shop. (Photo by NFLShop.com)

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

If you're headed to the stadium at any point this season, chances are temperatures are going to dip and you'll be searching for literally anything that resembles your favorite team's colors. Rather than going from store to store hours before kickoff, complete your shopping well in advance and save money in the process.

Until midnight PT, women's sweatshirts and pullovers are 20% off with code NFL20 at NFLShop.com. While not all 32 franchises are represented, a healthy amount remains in stock. Wear it the next time Patrick Mahomes breaks yet another league record or during a Sunday night divisional showdown. Either way, all looks are stylish, comfortable and perfectly tailored to be worn even when it's not game day.

We linked a number of bestsellers below, but shop others still in stock at NFLShop.com. The deal is only valid until midnight PT, so take advantage of savings of up to $15 off while items are still available.

Chiefs Dip-Dye Crop Pullover Hoodie

Chiefs Dip-Dye Crop Pullover Hoodie

$60 $75 at NFL Shop

Packers Dip-Dye Crop Pullover Hoodie

Packers Dip-Dye Crop Pullover Hoodie

$60 $75 at NFL Shop

Bills Milestone Tracker Pullover Sweatshirt

Bills Milestone Tracker Pullover Sweatshirt

$56 $70 at NFL Shop

Patriots Tie-Dyed Pullover Sweatshirt

Patriots Tie-Dyed Pullover Sweatshirt

$56 $70 at NFL Shop

Browns Milestone Tracker Pullover Sweatshirt

Browns Milestone Tracker Pullover Sweatshirt

$56 $70 at NFL Shop

Buccaneers Milestone Tracker Pullover Sweatshirt

Buccaneers Milestone Tracker Pullover Sweatshirt