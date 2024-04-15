Women's NCAA tournament stars expected to go early in WNBA Draft
L-S-U'S Angel Reese, South Carolina's Kamila Cardoso and Iowa's Caitlyn Clark are heading to the pros. They're expected to be drafted into the WNBA in the leagues first round draft.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
Kamilla Cardoso is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
