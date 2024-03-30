Women's NCAA tournament - Flau’jae Johnson rescues LSU again to send Tigers to Elite Eight
Ros Gold-Onwude and Isis Young discuss how the Tigers guard sparked LSU’s 78-69 win over UCLA to reach the Elite Eight for the 10th time in program history.
The LSU Tigers will face the winner of Iowa-Colorado on Monday for a spot in the women's Final Four.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
