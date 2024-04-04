Women's NCAA Final Four tickets in Cleveland soar to record prices

Apr. 3—Basketball fans hoping to watch the NCAA women's basketball Final Four in person this weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will likely have to re-adjust their budgets in a big way.

Ticket prices on the secondary market have skyrocketed this week, thanks to the star power that has arrived in Cleveland for one of the most highly anticipated women's Final Fours in recent memory.

According to several reports, this year's women's Final Four ranks as the most expensive for ticket prices in the tournament's history.

No. 1-ranked and undefeated South Carolina (36-0) is hoping to run the table this weekend but in its way are three bonafide contenders.

Iowa's win over LSU in the Elite 8 drew a stunning 12.3 million viewers on #ESPN

This was the most-watched women's college basketball game ever.

— Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) April 3, 2024

It all starts with Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes defeated LSU April 1 in a regional final — a game that attracted more than 12 million viewers on TV, a record for a women's college basketball game.

The Hawkeyes will play longtime women's basketball power UConn in the second national semifinal game April 5 at Rocket Mortgage. The Huskies bring their own superstar in Paige Bueckers. Tip-off between Iowa and UConn is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks play North Carolina State in the first semifinal game April 5 at 7 p.m.

With interest in the women's game at an all-time high, it's not a surprise demand for tickets is the same.

Here are secondary-market data numbers, according to the ticket sales company TicketiQ:

—The average ticket price on the secondary market for the women's semifinals on April 1 is $1,994 — up about 190 percent from last year's average price — and the get-in price is $649.

—The average price for the women's national championship game Sunday is $1,512, and the get-in price is $694—about three times what the cost was last year.

—After Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU April 1 Monday night, the get-in price for the semifinals increased 36.3 percent and the get-in price for the championship increased 118.2 percent.

Clark — some might argue — is the driving force behind ticket demand. She's expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever when the WNBA holds its draft in two weeks. Her season stats up to this point are gaudy as Clark is averaging 32.0 points, 9.0 assists and 7.3 assists. Earlier this season, she became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer for men and women.

Off the court, she's arguably the most marketable college athlete. Her most notable deals with Nike, Gatorade and State Farm earn her reportedly more than $3 million.

Ticket availability — compared to the men's Final Four — is also a factor. Capacity for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is 19,432. By comparison, State Farm Stadium in Phoenix — host of the men's Final Four — has a capacity of about 73,000.

Women's Final Four

Semifinals: April 5, South Carolina vs. N.C. State, 7 p.m.; UConn vs. Iowa, 9:30 p.m.

Championship game: April 7, 3 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: ESPN (semifinals); WEWS (championship game)