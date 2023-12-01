England 3-2 Netherlands: Ella Toone scores late winner in crucial Women's Nations League tie

Georgia Stanway's header kickstarted England's comeback at Wembley

Ella Toone scored a late winner for England as they came from two goals down to beat the Netherlands in a crucial Women's Nations League tie, keeping alive Team GB's hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The World Cup runners-up were 2-0 down after 35 minutes when Lineth Beerensteyn punished defensive errors and took advantage of a passive midfield to score twice for the Netherlands.

But England responded through Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp, who netted within two minutes of each other in the second half, before Toone fired in a dramatic late goal and received a roar of celebration from supporters at Wembley Stadium.

On a stage that has produced so many successful moments for the Lionesses, Sarina Wiegman's side did just enough to edge past a Netherlands team who had out-witted them before the break.

On a bitterly cold evening at Wembley, the Lionesses knew only victory would be enough to keep alive Team GB's hopes of competing in Paris.

As the nominated nation to qualify on behalf of Team GB, England need to win their Women's Nations League group and reach the final - or finish third if Olympic hosts France make the final - in order to secure a place.

But having already suffered defeats by Belgium and the Netherlands in the competition, England's hopes were in major doubt and nothing short of victory against Andries Jonker's side would have been enough at Wembley.

Euro 2022 stars Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Toone all came off the bench to help inspire a comeback and it was the Manchester United midfielder, who scored the opening goal in that European success at Wembley, who delivered the goods again.

More to follow.