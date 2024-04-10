A women's Masters 'very difficult' says Augusta's Ridley

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley presents Lottie Woad of England with the trophy following the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club. (Maddie Meyer)

The prospect of a women's Masters at Augusta National remains remote after the club's chairman on Wednesday cast doubts on the practicality of such a tournament.

The once all-male club has allowed women members since 2012 and seven years later held the first of the annual Augusta National Women's Amateur tournaments.

But chairman Fred Ridley told a news conference that while a professional tournament for women has been considered, the club sees practical difficulties to such a move.

"I think we've addressed this question in the past and there are some fundamental difficulties in that," he said.

"We happily were able to find a way to have a competition for juniors and a competition for women amateurs sort of wrapped around the Masters Tournament, and it just seems to fit really well."

Augusta National remains closed through the summer months, ending play on the course in the third week of May and re-opening in October.

"To have another tournament of any kind would be very difficult based on our season, based on the fact that this is essentially a winter and spring golf course," he said. "It's not open in the summer. It doesn't play the way we want it to play in the fall for a major tournament.

"So we really have a limited period of time we could play any additional event."

Ridley said he was also wary of another event taking away from the special atmosphere of the Masters.

"We need to make sure that we really respect the mystique and the magic of the Masters," he said. "So we would have to think long and hard to have another golf tournament."

The amateur competition sees the women play the opening two rounds at a nearby course and then have a day of practice at Augusta National before playing their final round on the famed course.

England's Lottie Woad won this year's competition on Saturday and Ridley said the tournament had already had a big impact on women's golf.

"The past participants have accounted for 13 wins on the LPGA Tour, 27 victories on the Ladies European Tour and three major championships," he said.

"The impact of this championship is a positive one for golf and one that will continue to foster strong competition from the best women amateurs around the world."

Augusta National, which has an invitation-only membership, admitted its first two female members in 2012 in former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and businesswoman Darla Moore.

