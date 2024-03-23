Women's March Madness games today: Schedule, how to watch Saturday's NCAA Tournament

How to watch Women's March Madness

The ESPN family of networks will carry all the women's tournament games. So you will find them on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. The first game tips at noon ET and the last game tips at 10 p.m. Follow USA TODAY Sports' live coverage of all the action here.

What are Saturday's 16 women's first-round games?

(All times Eastern Daylight)

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN

(3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC

(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews

(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

(3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

(1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross | 3 p.m. | ABC

(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews

(1) Southern California vs. (16) Texas A&M Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU

(8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU

Predictions for Saturday's first-round women's games

Here are the USA TODAY Sports staff’s predictions for all 16 games:

Nancy Armour: Indiana, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Marquette, Iowa, Princeton, Creighton, UCLA, UConn, Arizona, Southern Cal, Michigan, Tennessee, N.C. State, Gonzaga, Utah. Full bracket here.

Scooby Axson: Indiana, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Iowa, Princeton, UNLV, UCLA, UConn, Syracuse, Southern Cal, Kansas, Tennessee, N.C. State, Gonzaga, Utah. Full bracket here.

Ellen Horrow: Indiana, Notre Dame, FGCU, Ole Miss, Iowa, Princeton, Creighton, UCLA, UConn, Syracuse, Southern Cal, Michigan, Tennessee, N.C. State, Gonzaga, Utah. Full bracket here.

Lindsay Schnell: Indiana, Notre Dame, FGCU, Ole Miss, Iowa, Princeton, UNLV, UCLA, UConn, Syracuse, Southern Cal, Michigan, Tennessee, N.C. State, Gonzaga, Utah. Full bracket here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What women's March Madness games are today? Saturday matchups to watch