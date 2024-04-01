Women's March Madness Elite Eight schedule, TV, predictions and more for Monday's games

In case you haven't heard – and that seems unlikely – Monday's Elite Eight games feature the following:

Angel Reese and the defending national champions in LSU. The all-time Division I scoring leader in Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Southern California and JuJu Watkins, the probable freshman of the year. And Paige Bueckers and the juggernaut that is UConn.

The Iowa vs. LSU rematch of last season's championship game will eat most of the space around the women's NCAA Tournament on Monday. But the Trojans and Huskies feature an intriguing matchup that pits Watkins against the 2021 player of the year.

So who plays when? And who did USA TODAY Sports experts Nancy Armour and Lindsay Schnell pick? Read on:

Southern California guard McKenzie Forbes (25) celebrates after the Trojans defeated the Baylor Bears in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament.

How to watch the Elite Eight

(All times Eastern)

The tournament is being broadcast by ESPN's family of networks. Monday's games are being televised by ESPN and can be live streamed on ESPN+, Fubo.

Monday's Elite Eight games

(1) Iowa vs. (3) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes take on Angel Reese and the Tigers in a rematch of the 2023 NCAA title game.

(1) Southern California vs. (3) UConn | 9 p.m. | ESPN

The Trojans are trying to make their first Final Four since 1986. The Huskies are trying to get back after missing the Final Four last season.

Monday Elite Eight picks

Nancy Armour: Iowa, Southern Cal (Complete bracket)

Lindsay Schnell: LSU, Southern Cal (Complete bracket)

When is the Final Four?

The winners of the Elite Eight games will play in the Final Four matchups on Friday. Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.

South Carolina vs. NC State | TBD | ESPN

Iowa/LSU winner vs. USC/UConn winner | TBD | ESPN

When is the national title game?

The winners of the Final Four matchups will play for the championship on Sunday.

TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m. | ABC

