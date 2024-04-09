Women's hockey: United States beats Canada in overtime to finish world preliminaries 4-0

Apr. 9—UTICA — Kirsten Simms ended more than 63 minutes of silence from both the United States and Canadian squads with an overtime goal to lift the U.S. to a 1-0 victory over Canada on Monday night in the Women's World Hockey Tournament at Adirondack Bank Center.

Simms connected 3:38 into the extra session on an assist from Caroline Harvey to help the United States win Group A with its fourth straight victory, closing out the preliminary round with a 4-0 mark.

The U.S. last played rival Canada in the 2023 World championship, winning 6-3.

Simms, who just completed her sophomore season with Wisconsin and scored the game-winning goal in the NCAA championship game as a freshman in 2023, made her U.S. national team debut on Dec. 14.

U.S. goalie Aerin Frankel made 26 saves for the shutout Monday before more than 4,000 fans. Canada's Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 23 shots.

The winning goal developed on a three-on-one play after Canada's Natalie Spooner fell. Harvey made the pass to Simms, who beat Desbiens with a quick shot.

Desbiens had denied the U.S. twice earlier in the three-on-three overtime with saves.

This was the third 1-0 overtime game between the two rivals. The United States has won all three games, the previous one in 2016.

Former Clarkson player Savannah Harmon played on defense for the U.S. in the game. Canada's team contains several current or former Clarkson players. Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Nicole Gosling, Julia Gosling and Jamie Lee Rattray each played for Canada on Monday.

The U.S. dominated the opening period, winning the majority of the face-offs. Canada grabbed control in the second period but couldn't get a shot past Frankel.

Later in the second, Desbiens recorded her best save, stopping a shot from in close from Hannah Bilka. Canada tried to score on a short-handed opportunity, producing a two-on-one, but Frankel made a save on a shot by Laura Stacey.

Momentum changed to start the third period with the U.S. making the push. Harvey missed a shot on an open net, sending it high. Later Kendall Coyne Schofield sent the puck to Hilary Knight, but Desbiens stopped Knight's backhand shot.

The game was the 35th all-time between the two teams.

Both teams get two days off before starting the quarterfinal round.