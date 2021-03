NBA.com

The Pelicans defeated the Clippers, 135-115. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 27 points (13-16 FG) and five assists for the Pelicans, while Lonzo Ball added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the victory. Kawhi Leonard tallied 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 17-22 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 25-15.