  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Changed the Game: Lorena 'La Reina' Ochoa became an LPGA legend before walking away at age 28

Jennifer Starks
·Yahoo Sports
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WHM
WHM

The statement came on a Tuesday in April nearly 11 years ago: “Lorena Ochoa confirms her retirement from the LPGA.”

The celebrated player who won over the masses with her big game and infectious charm was saying goodbye to golf.

While there is something to be said about an athlete going out on her terms and in her time, it didn’t make the moment any less jarring. Ochoa was just 28 years old and had spent 158 consecutive weeks atop the rankings when she sat before a swarm of media in Mexico City and, through tears, explained why she was leaving the game. The blow of losing such a legend was undeniable.

“I’m just crushed,” television analyst Judy Rankin said then. “We won’t get to see her play golf. Mostly, we won’t get to see her.”

In eight years on tour, Ochoa delighted fans across the United States and Mexico. Yet she made no secret about her desire to one day start a family and enjoy everyday life. That need eventually outweighed whatever was left of a career that generated 27 LPGA Tour titles, including two majors.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 25: Lorena Ochoa during the Laureus Project visit to Proyecto Cantera on October 25, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico.(Photo by Carlos Ramirez/Getty Images for Laureus)
Lorena Ochoa went out on top, retiring at 28 with 27 LPGA Tour titles. (Photo by Carlos Ramirez/Getty Images for Laureus)

Ochoa knew it was time

More than a decade later, Ochoa, now a mother of three, looks back with no regrets.

“People, they think that it was something really, really hard to do,” she said during a recent episode of the “En Fuego” podcast. “For me, it was not hard. It was something that came out easily. ... I promised myself when I see clearly that I want to get married and I’m ready to have kids, I’m going to step away. I also promised myself I’m going to play golf and I’m going to give it everything, 100 percent. But when golf is not my priority anymore, I’m going to move on because life is too short.”

A native of Guadalajara, Ochoa, 39, cultivated big dreams long before she became one of Mexico’s most celebrated athletes. She started playing golf when she was 5 and competed in her first tournament a year later. When she was 11, Ochoa approached former PGA Tour player Rafael Alarcón, whom she met at the Guadalajara Country Club, with a request:

“I want to be the best player in the world. Will you help me?”

Ochoa and Alarcón formed a lasting partnership, and when Ochoa punched her ticket to the LPGA Tour in 2003, the pair took off.

Ochoa notched her first victory in 2004, becoming the first Mexican-born player to win on the LPGA Tour. What followed was a dominant stretch that included a historic four-stroke victory at the Women's British Open at St. Andrews, a four-year run as LPGA Player of the Year and a spot on Time magazine’s 100 most influential people list alongside Oprah Winfrey and Andre Agassi. Along the way, she supplanted her idol Annika Sorenstam as the world’s top-ranked player, a position she refused to relinquish until she retired.

'A better person than a golfer'

Dubbed “La Reina” — the queen — by her hometown newspaper, Ochoa remained a humble champion who took enormous pride in her roots. Her visits with groundskeepers, many of whom were Latino, before tournaments became the stuff of legend. She’d thank them for their work, and on at least one occasion, made them breakfast.

“Ask anyone,” LPGA Hall of Famer Juli Inkster told ESPN in 2014, “she was probably a better person than a golfer, and she was a damn good golfer."

In a country where the masses had limited access to golf, Ochoa became an inspiration. She was an accessible presence to those aiming to leave their own marks on the game.

Take Guadalajara native Carlos Ortiz. In November, he became the first player from Mexico to win a PGA Tour event since Victor Regalado did so in 1978. Ortiz pointed directly to Ochoa as a source of influence and hope.

“She was on TV all the time, and in my case, she definitely inspired me and helped me believe that working hard and doing things the right way, we’re able to achieve our goals,” Ortiz told USA Today.

Ochoa’s legacy continues to stretch well beyond the ropes. She relishes the work she does for the Lorena Ochoa Foundation, a charitable organization she started in 2004 and still considers “the best thing that happened” in her career. The foundation helped establish La Barranca, an elementary school geared toward helping underprivileged students in Guadalajara. It has since added a high school, which Ochoa says has graduated more than 6,000 students.

“To be able to change their lives and their futures … it’s something very special. I’m very proud to say that,” Ochoa told “En Fuego.” “When I used to play, that was my motivation. Now that I’m here outside, that’s what I do. ... For me, that’s my motivation. It’s something special.”

Changed The Game: Female athletes who paved the way.
Changed The Game: Female athletes who paved the way.

Recommended Stories

  • Viktor Hovland self-reports penalty after mom's call, then MCs from The Players

    Viktor Hovland self-reported a penalty at The Players after his mom pointed out his error, and then he missed the cut by two.

  • Better than Most: ‘Are you frickin kidding me?’ Phil Mickelson, others recall Tiger Woods’ putt

    Adam Scott called the putt heard round the golf world.

  • Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship

    Sergio Garcia rushed to the first tee and raced to the finish line Thursday in The Players Championship. Most importantly, he avoided the kind of wreck that allowed the TPC Sawgrass to live up to its reputation as the course where anything can happen to anyone at any time. Garcia thought he had plenty of time to get from the range to the 10th tee to start his round.

  • Reigning champion McIlroy set to miss cut at Players Championship

    The four-times major champion followed up his opening round 79 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with another poor showing as he shot three bogeys and a double bogey en route to his worst 36-hole score since 2013. The Northern Irishman, the first defending champion to miss the cut since Rickie Fowler in 2016, said his bid to add speed and power to his game, inspired by Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph, had backfired.

  • Hovland's mother points out mistake that leads to penalty

    Viktor Hovland wound up missing the cut at The Players Championship by two shots with a 2-over 74, and he could trace that to a two-shot penalty in the opening round for returning his marker on the 15th green in the wrong spot. Hovland didn't realize he had done that. Golf Channel reported on the broadcast Friday that Hovland's mother was watching from Norway and called to ask him after his round if was going to get penalized.

  • Building U.S.–Asian Teamwork Against China

    New administrations that differ in partisan orientation from their predecessors have a habit of reorienting American foreign policy. George W. Bush, until September 11, 2001, planned to shift America’s focus back to great-power competition, even dispatching Donald Rumsfeld, at that point the administration’s most prominent statesman, to Moscow to negotiate with Putin. This marked a distinct break from Mr. Clinton’s liberal interventionism. Mr. Obama reversed virtually every substantive foreign-policy choice of the previous eight years, immediately pursuing a “reset” with Russia, a drawdown in Iraq, a grand tour of the Arab world, and soon after a détente with Iran. Mr. Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords and the Iran nuclear agreement. He also made substantive changes to a four-decade-long U.S. effort to make China a “stakeholder” in the international order. Even more striking at the partisan level has been the variation in commitment to “anti-war” causes. Democratic support for the anti-war movement virtually evaporated in 2009 despite, lest we forget, multiple attempts to impeach Mr. Bush over his conduct of the Iraq War. Republicans are equally guilty: Challenges to the constitutionality of Mr. Obama’s military actions in Syria and Iraq vanished on January 20, 2017. If Mr. Biden’s recent Syria strike demonstrates anything, it is that politics has remained remarkably normal. Apart from fringe progressives — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her vanguard cohort — there will be no opposition from Democrats to executive military action. It is, however, encouraging to identify an emerging continuity between Mr. Biden and his predecessor. The Biden administration seems committed to maintaining “the Quad” — the Asian security forum that includes the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India. The Quad stemmed from efforts to coordinate relief after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Although a formal security relationship seemed imminent in 2007, American, Indian, and Australian policy shifts buried the idea for nearly a decade. The Trump administration resurrected the Quad in November 2017 through ASEAN, building off America’s joint naval exercises with the three potential members. The Quad’s high point came in October 2020, when its four members participated in Exercise MALABAR, traditionally a bilateral Indo-American affair. Moreover, other American allies have begun to recognize the link between the Indo-Pacific balance and their own interests. In February, France deployed a nuclear-powered attack submarine to the South China Sea, and it plans to deploy an amphibious assault ship and frigate in preparation for U.S.-Japanese military exercises in May. Germany will deploy a frigate to the Indo-Pacific this fall. The Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group will deploy to the Indo-Pacific this year, marking the first British capital-ship deployment east of the Suez in a generation. Mr. Biden has shown little interest in confronting China in his first weeks in office, but he has signaled his willingness to maintain the Quad. Moreover, talk exists of expanding the Quad by incorporating South Korea as a “Quad Plus” member. China, of course, has signaled its displeasure over the Quad. Like a spoiled child denied sweets, it finds it inconceivable that three of the regional powers with the most to lose from Chinese expansionism deem it reasonable to coordinate with the great power most opposed to China’s hegemonic ambitions. China’s ire, however, does point to a critical truth: The Quad is not a framework for political coordination, intended to uphold diplomatically a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.” It is the beginning of a formal alliance, intended to contain Chinese aggression and preserve the interests of America’s allies. This alliance, if formalized, would be long overdue. China has posed a demonstrable threat to the interests of virtually every Indo-Pacific polity since at least the early 2010s, when it began building and militarizing islands in the South and East China Seas. Since then, it has consolidated its internal control in Hong Kong and East Turkestan by shifting from an incremental approach to the naked employment of force, staging a coup in Hong Kong and conducting genocide in East Turkestan. It has increased its pressure on India, instigating three border incidents since 2017. And with Xi Jinping’s ascent to paramount leadership, it has conducted the most significant great-power conventional-arms build-up since before World War II. Given China’s objectives, expanding the Quad to include other regional partners would bolster U.S. interests and Indo-Pacific stability by increasing deterrence credibility. China outclasses any individual Indo-Pacific adversary, even Japan with its sophisticated Western-style technology and India with its massive conventional ground forces. No nation wishes for a long war — at least, no nation with an eye towards its political survival. But China is in a uniquely vulnerable position. It still relies on overseas petrochemical imports and critical raw materials for its industries. And while some of China supports the Party’s objective of “national rejuvenation” — that is, weltmacht at any cost — it is likely that most of its citizens, with the memory of Maoist insanity still burned into their minds, tolerate Party rule in return for economic and social stability. A long war would destroy both benefits, exposing the party-state’s true nature. An alliance that links major Pacific powers directly with the United States and each other would eliminate the possibility that China could conduct a fait accompli against an isolated polity. Adding formal military cooperation to this partnership would bolster deterrence further by allowing smaller regional players to maximize their capabilities while supporting the American combat fleet. South Korea is now torn between China and the United States. Its robust economic links with the PRC have allowed its elites to present North Korea as the sole threat to its existence, leaving its population blind to the risks that a Chinese-dominated Pacific would pose to any liberal polity. But South Korea will not be China’s direct target. The ROK’s industrial and technological capacity make it more valuable as a partner or subject than as a conquered prize, particularly if the reunification chimera can be captured. Its affiliation with the Quad would be a diplomatic and strategic triumph: China would be deprived of a neutral potential partner, and its military capabilities could be joined with those of Japan in the northwestern Pacific. Taiwan, however, is far more important. The party-state is obsessed with it. Taiwan’s geographic location allows it to disrupt any force transfer between the northeastern and southwestern Pacific, preventing the PLA from concentrating its combat power. It is the critical link in the “First Island Chain,” which runs from the Aleutians through Japan to the Philippines and bars China from unimpeded access to the central Pacific. Its existence proves that the Chinese people need not compromise their freedom for their security. Today’s Taiwan emerged from the same political cataclysm as its Communist counterpart. But it successfully transitioned from a military dictatorship, replete with despotism’s standard trappings — secret police, controls on political expression, and extreme state involvement in economic planning — to a multiparty capitalist democracy that guarantees individual and political rights and provides its citizens with a standard of living equivalent to that of any Western European or North American. Thus China’s obsession with Taiwan. The PLA’s increased probing of Taiwanese airspace is a prelude to escalation, much as the Party’s soft maneuvering in East Turkestan and Hong Kong preceded the use of force. Incorporating Taiwan into the Quad, as either an observer, an affiliated Quad Plus state, or a full member, would link the ROC to China’s other regional adversaries. No longer would China need to calculate whether the U.S. would involve itself in a Taiwanese contingency. Instead, Japan, Australia, and India would be able to exert political pressure, with the assurance of U.S. involvement during any escalation. Moreover, a non-Taiwanese flashpoint — for example, one in the South China Sea or along the Sino–Indian border — could now entail a broader Pacific conflict. It is here that a central issue arises. Is the Quad simply a political-security forum for powers committed to a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”? No threat to Pacific freedom and openness exists other than China. But construing the Quad as a purely diplomatic/political tool, rather than an explicit alliance designed to counter Chinese aggression, effectively nullifies its potential benefits. It would be as if the United States insisted in 1955 that NATO was a political forum comprised of like-minded liberal regimes with no common interest, instead of being the backbone of a Soviet-containment strategy. Seth Cropsey is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and the director of its Center for American Seapower. He served as a naval officer and as a deputy undersecretary of the Navy. Harry Halem is a research assistant at the Hudson Institute and a graduate student at the London School of Economics.

  • Rory McIlroy: I've ruined my swing trying to copy Bryson DeChambeau

    Rory McIlroy has admitted messing up his swing in an attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau. In a stunningly honest self-critique, the Northern Irishman pointed the finger squarely at his own desire for speed and power to explain the loss of form that saw him miss the cut at The Players Championship and leave him with a race against time to recover his renowned rhythm for next month’s Masters. Professional golfers simply do not do this. In the wake of an ignominious display - which McIlroy’s certainly was at Sawgrass, as the defending champion fell short of the weekend by 10 shots - they will either refuse to talk or grunt platitudes. But McIlroy stepped off the Stadium course after a second-round 75 to go with his opening 79 and let loose - on himself. How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters “Where it all stems from is probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff,” he said. “Swing got flat, long, and too rotational. Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with. “Why did I do it? I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they're going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps. “The one thing that people don't appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us other guys. And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing, I got there. But I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • Wild population of endangered Mexican wolves keeps growing

    Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years, with more gains being reported in 2020, U.S. wildlife managers said Friday. The results of the latest annual survey show there are at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. Reintroduction of Mexican wolves to the American Southwest began more than two decades ago.

  • Meghan Dumped the British Monarchy for Its Racism—the U.K.'s Former Colonies Should Do the Same

    Let’s get the obvious out of the way—we know the British monarchy is a racist institution. The U.K.’s royal family owes most of its riches (which currently amounts to over $28 billion, according to Forbes) to enslaving Africans and colonizing half of the world—including my home country, Jamaica, and, at one point, the nation that would go on to be the United States of America.

  • Saturday Phoenix Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV

    Here are the details for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Daniel Hemric will lead the field to the green flag.

  • Texas Bar Becomes Makeshift Shelter for Migrants Surging across Border

    It’s been an almost daily occurrence lately: Lupe Cabrera or one of his workers shows up at his bar on the south Texas border to find migrants waiting on the patio or hiding inside. Cabrera’s Bar, also known at The Junkyard, is in the small city of Granjeno, along the Rio Grande River. A stretch of border fence runs along the back, except for an unfinished section just behind Cabrera’s bar that offers migrants access to his open patio and restrooms. “When I go in the mornings, sometimes I go to do some work, there’s people in the bathroom; they hide in the bathrooms,” Cabrera told National Review. “Me and my brother own a trucking company, too. They’ll hide in the trucks.” Cabrera’s bar got some national exposure Thursday when a Fox News reporter set up live shots out back. Cabrera said he’s seen a significant uptick in migrants over the last several weeks. Across the Southwest, Immigrants have been surging to the U.S. border, driven in part by President Joe Biden’s pro-immigrant rhetoric and his administration’s efforts to roll back Trump-era policies. The result: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported 100,441 encounters along the Southwest border in February, up from 36,687 a year earlier. First opened more than 60 years ago by his father, Cabrera’s bar, with its large outdoor patio, is a popular place to grab a beer or listen to live music in the small community of about 300 people. It also has long been a destination for migrants crossing the Rio Grande, Cabrera said. The lights are usually on, making it easy for people coming across the border to find. Over the years, a lot of people have used the bar as a rendezvous spot where new arrivals can be picked up and driven away. “They use it as a ‘Where are you? I’m at the bar here,’” Cabrera said. An Associated Press story from 2009 described Granjeno as a community where immigrants “pour through,” sometimes in large groups. But over the years, the demographics changed. “When I was younger, you’d always see people crossing over, but it was always men,” Cabrera said. “They were coming to work.” Now, instead of Mexican workers, he’s seeing more Central American families. He said he’s offered some migrants a shower. He recently offered a teenage boy with a baby a place to sleep on the bar’s stage. He’s even had a couple of young women give birth at the bar, including one who recently had a baby “right by the trash bin,” he said. Cabrera said that during Donald Trump’s presidency, the number of illegal border crossings in the area dropped significantly. But they’re on the rise now. On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order ending border wall construction projects, but Cabrera said he would still like to see the stretch of wall behind his bar completed. “Most of the people I see are harmless,” Cabrera said of the migrants, “but you never know what the hell’s going on, who’s crossing, or what.”

  • These big names are exiting early at The Players Championship

    Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were among the big names to miss the cut at TPC Sawgrass.

  • ‘Willow’: Ruby Cruz Cast As A Lead In Disney+ Series

    EXCLUSIVE: Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) has landed the female co-lead opposite Ellie Bamber and Erin Kellyman in Willow, Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s upcoming TV series follow-up to the 1988 fantasy movie, with the film’s star Warwick Davis reprising his title role, I have learned. She replaced Cailee Spaeny, who had been originally tapped for the role, […]

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

  • Italian volleyball club suing former captain for allegedly breaching contract with pregnancy

    An Italian volleyball club accused its former team captain of "hiding her desire to be a mother" and is seeking legal action.

  • This Is Where Oprah Got Her Glasses From That Iconic Harry and Meghan Interview

    She has them in a few shades.

  • The sports trading card phenomenon thrives during the pandemic

    The trading card boom that exploded in the early days of the pandemic has recently reached a fever pitch.Why it matters: Seven of the 10 most expensive sports cards in history were sold in the past eight months — and the all-time record has been broken twice since August.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backdrop: The hard lockdown at the pandemic's onset resulted in a lot of spring cleaning, with people unearthing treasures from their past and hopping on eBay to see what they might be worth.The trend took off from there, and trading cards soon became the most popular alternative asset class thanks to their liquidity, simplicity and a healthy dose of nostalgia.The state of play: Two of the most important factors helping drive this boom are rarity and third-party verification.Rarity: The "junk wax" era of the '80s and '90s showed the danger of over-saturation. Today, the most valuable cards are also the rarest, due either to being vintage or modern (companies now produce micro-batches of special edition cards they know will be highly coveted).Grading: In the past, buyers had to take sellers' word on the legitimacy of their cards' condition; now, companies like PSA and Beckett act as neutral arbiters of quality.The big picture: Amid this surge of enthusiasm, the surrounding industry has elevated itself to meet the moment.Goldin Auctions, one of the leaders in this space, raised $40 million last month from the Chernin Group. Goldin has grown from grossing $800,000 in 2012 to over $100 million last year.Fractionalization has also taken off, with companies like Rally (2016) and Collectable (2020) allowing investors to buy shares of million-dollar memorabilia for as little as $10.Of note: The risk, of course, is that most booms tend to go bust sooner or later. That said, collectibles could be a safer bet than, say, meme stonks."Traders can short sell when a commodity price gets ahead of itself, like with GameStop. ... In asset markets like sports cards ... it's impossible to short sell. Someone cannot come in and discipline the market."John List, economics professor and card collector, via The AthleticGo deeper: Read the full Axios Sports special report on the rise of sports fandom investingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Julian Edelman reacts to Cam Newton's Patriots contract with Instagram message

    The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back veteran quarterback Cam Newton for another year, and at least one of the team's wide receivers is excited about this news.

  • Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise

    An index of stocks across the world dipped on Friday but still posted its strongest weekly gain in five, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields climbed to 13-month highs, partly on optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 drifted higher to end up 0.1% on the day and 2.6% for the week, its strongest weekly showing since early February. The Nasdaq underperformed as the rotation from growth to value continued.