Women's game a 'major priority' in IRFU plan

Ireland women's 15s will compete at the Rugby World Cup in 2025 [Getty Images]

Developing the women's game in Ireland is a priority for the Irish Rugby Football Union [IRFU] according to its new strategic plan launched on Thursday.

The plan which runs from 2024 to 2028, has set out five areas in which to improve different aspects of the women's game.

These include a focus on the grassroots game, creating winning teams, leadership and governance, investment and revenue as well as a change in visibility and engagement.

According to the IRFU, a new women’s strategy implementation lead will be appointed to oversee the delivery of these aims.

"The acceleration of our women’s game is a major priority," said chief executive, Kevin Potts.

"With an Olympic Games just weeks away, and a Rugby World Cup firmly on the horizon in 2025, the potential to drive this aspect of rugby in Ireland represents a major opportunity for the IRFU."

Move towards four contracted provincial teams

In the section of the plan titled "accelerating the women's game" a number of aims are set out across the five key areas.

To improve the grassroots game, the IRFU wants to "drive a club ethos and culture through leadership, mentoring and recognition programmes" in addition to providing "vibrant club competitions at national and provincial level".

The IRFU also aims to "accelerate schools and university programmes to create more entry points to the game and create an attractive pathway for both male and female coaches/match officials and volunteers in the women's game".

Domestically, Irish teams currently compete in the Celtic Challenge tournament, a club competition organised by the IRFU, Scottish Rugby and the WRU as well as in the Interpros.

To help domestic rugby continue to grow, the IRFU is focusing on "delivering a thriving provincial game, with a move towards four contracted provincial teams, which are competing in cross-border, season-long tournaments".

To encourage more female representation in leadership roles, the IRFU is aspiring to "work towards 40% female governance representation at provincial and club level".

More investment in women's game needed

Ireland's women's Sevens will compete in the Olympics for the first time this summer in Paris and they became the first side from the IRFU Sevens Programme to win a World Series title with their victory in Australia in January.

Ireland women's 15s finished third in the Women's Six Nations, picking up two wins in the tournament.

That third-place berth ensured Rugby World Cup qualification and entry into WXV1, the highest tier of women's rugby.

In order to continue the development of the various Ireland women teams at the highest level the IRFU has set out the need to "offer clear and defined talent identification and high performance pathways."

The Irish governing body also highlights its desire to "increase significantly direct investment in the women’s game across the IRFU and the provinces by building effective relationships with sponsors, donors and government agencies".

The IRFU adds that it wants to further promote women's rugby to engage new fans and aims to do so by "driving close alignment with partners in broadcasting the women's game".

Ireland men's team make up 80% of IRFU revenue

Ireland's men team won a second successive Six Nations title earlier this year [Getty Images]

The plan highlighted other priorities for the IRFU such as delivering great rugby experiences, driving their high performance ambition and inspiring fans.

The report conveyed that 80% of the IRFU's revenue is generated by the Ireland's men team and it therefore must ensure that the men's team remain competitive at the highest level and also consider "generating new revenue streams."

The IRFU announced in May a change to its funding model which will see the four provinces contributing "up to 30%" to help cover the cost of players on central contracts from next season.

In Thursday's plan, the organisation explained that it will implement further changes to their model "to deliver a simpler, more transparent, and equitable model ensuring better incentivisation and alignment".