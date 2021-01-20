New women's football tournament due to be hosted by England this February cancelled

England's head coach Phil Neville speaks to staff and players after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup - PA

Denmark were set to take part in a new, friendly international women's football tournament in England this February but it has been cancelled because of the pandemic, the Danish FA have confirmed.

The Danes revealed details of the planned tournament in a statement, but the event was never formally announced by organisers in England.

Telegraph Sport understands the English FA now hope to put on a similar competition early next year instead. That would help the Lionesses prepare for the delayed Women's European Championships, which will be hosted in England in the summer of 2022.

"We should have taken part in a big training tournament in England [in February], which has been cancelled due to the pandemic," said the Danish FA's football director Peter Moller.

Since 2016, England have taken part in the invitational SheBelieves Cup tournament in the United States each Spring, winning that friendly competition for the first time in 2019.

But the FA confirmed in July 2020 that England would not take part in the SheBelieves Cup in 2021 because of "uncertainties around the future trend" of the pandemic.

In England's absence, this year's SheBelieves cup will see the hosts and world champions the USA joined by Brazil, Canada and Japan next month. The event uses a round-robin format.

It leaves England currently without any fixtures scheduled for the upcoming international window from 15-24 February.

Telegraph Sport understands the FA remain hopeful of finding a last-minute friendly fixture if it involves minimal travel, but they may have to settle for simply holding a training camp at St George's Park for the England squad, because of Covid-19.

The home nations could all be suitable opponents for a nearby friendly, but Scotland and Wales are both without managers at present, after Shelley Kerr and Jayne Ludlow left their respective roles.

England - who have not played in an international fixture since March after multiple cancellations related to Covid-19 - are also in between managers.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Norway great Hege Riise will take charge of England for February's international window, following head coach Phil Neville's early departure to take over Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

Riise, alongside former Canada full-back Rhian Wilkinson, is understood to have agreed a seven-month contract as an assistant coach until Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman takes charge. After February's international break, the FA will consult with senior players and Riise before deciding whether Riise will continue to act up for the remainder of her contract, or whether a new interim boss will be appointed.

The Danish FA added that they "and other participating countries had been skeptical about the running of the tournament and see it as the right decision to cancel" February's event.