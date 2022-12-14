Women's Flag Football legends Vanita Krouch, Diana Flores talk roles as coaches for NFL Pro Bowl Games
Stephen Jackson tells the incredible story of a retired Michael Jordan stepping into a Charlotte Bobcats practice scrimmage and leading the second unit to a win over the starters.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans,” head coach Arthur Smith said.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Lane Kiffin shared an emotional statement following the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday.
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick singled out a few specific players in his postgame victory speech Monday night. Check out the scenes from a hyped up New England locker room.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco sifts through reactions and overreactions from the 49ers Faithful.
Here is a quick look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, who nearly pulled off the season’s biggest upset on Sunday.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
The #49ers practice report for Tuesday didn't change at all from Monday, but there's some optimism on the injury front.
Former All-Pro punter and current analyst Pat McAfee couldn't help but rave about new Eagles punter Brett Kern this week. By Adam Hermann
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.