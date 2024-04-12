Women's FA Cup semi-finals: Where to watch both ties on the BBC

Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 when the sides last met in January [Getty Images]

The road to Wembley continues this weekend, with both Women's FA Cup semi-finals being shown live on the BBC.

First up, Tottenham host Leicester as the two sides looking to continue their incredible runs in the competition after both reached the last four for the first time.

Then comes a repeat of last year's final, as Manchester United host Chelsea.

Here is how you can watch both ties.

Tottenham v Leicester - Sunday, 12:00 BST, BBC Two

Build-up on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website starts from 11:30 BST as Robert Vilahamn's side welcome the Foxes to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is only the second time this season that Spurs have played at the men's stadium and the Swede hopes it will be a fantastic occasion.

"I just hope we can bring so many fans to the stadium and make sure we do this together," he said.

"We play for them, we don't play for ourselves. We want to make sure we can have a lot of fans in the stadium and make them proud because if we are going to reach the final, we need them. They give us that extra energy.

"This is a bonus that we are in the semi-final. We didn't really expect to go this far in the cup because we knew it's a rebuilding year."

Leicester interim boss Jennifer Foster, who is now in charge until the end of the season following Willie Kirk's dismissal, said the club want to make more memories in the competition.

They beat fellow WSL side Liverpool in the quarter-finals, their first game without Kirk on the touchline following his initial suspension.

"Everybody has been really professional," said Foster. "In terms of the prospect of the semi-final, it's just about creating history.

"I'm just a part in that in the sense of leading this team and making sure this team is ready to go out and perform and create another piece of history for the club. As I've always said, the focus is the football.

"I'm sure there will be a few nerves. It's good to have nerves, as long as we are able to turn that into adrenaline and performance I think we will be completely fine."

Manchester United v Chelsea - Sunday, 14:35 BST, BBC One

A League Cup final defeat by Arsenal in their last game ended Chelsea's quadruple hopes but they are still fighting on three fronts.

For Manchester United, Sunday's match is about keeping alive their last hope of a trophy to ensure a positive end to an otherwise disappointing campaign.

England's all-time record goalscorer Ellen White told the Women's Football Weekly podcast that just reaching the final will not be enough to save United's season.

"I think it would be a statement for them to go through. I don't know if winning it [the semi-final] would be enough," she said.

"For the players to be going to back-to-back FA Cup finals would be absolutely incredible and a really exciting opportunity against either Spurs or Leicester."

Holders Chelsea beat United 1-0 in the final last year and a win on Sunday will give Emma Hayes one last chance to lead the Blues out at Wembley before she departs in the summer.

It's a busy week for Hayes' side, who play three games in seven days, facing Aston Villa in the WSL on Wednesday before a trip to Barcelona for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final next Saturday.

"It's a tough one [to call] isn't it? I think everything is thrown out of the window, it's a one-off game," White said.

"It's a re-run of last year's FA Cup final. I'm sure Manchester United are going to be throwing everything and the kitchen sink at Chelsea to try and get to this FA Cup final. And I think Chelsea will be doing exactly the same because Emma Hayes loves this trophy. I don't want to call it because I have absolutely no idea."

White will be part of the BBC punditry team at Leigh Sports Village, with build-up starting at 14:20 BST.