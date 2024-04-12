Women's FA Cup semi-finals: Robert Vilahamn wants to 'put Tottenham on the map'

Tottenham beat Manchester City on penalties to reach the FA Cup semi-final [Getty Images]

Women's FA Cup semi-final - Tottenham v Leicester Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Sunday, 14 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Manager Robert Vilahamn wants to "put Tottenham on the map for women's football" as the club prepare for their first FA Cup semi-final.

Spurs host Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United host Chelsea in the other semi-final.

"I didn't really realise that it's huge in this country to be in the semi-final for the first time, but I am proud of it," Vilahamn said when asked if he is aware he has made history.

"The girls this year have been great. We are taking some big steps to make sure we put Tottenham on the map for women's football and make sure we are up there competing. I love that."

Tottenham's men play away at Newcastle on Saturday, allowing Vilahamn's side to play at the 62,850-seater stadium for only a second time this season.

Spurs beat north London rivals Arsenal 1-0 at the stadium in December.

"When the board told us we could play the game there, I was so happy because we want to be there and they want us to play more and more games there," Vilahamn said.

"It's the perfect match this game, because it's a big game and we are feeling that we can perform even better in that stadium."

Postecoglou praises 'outstanding' Vilahamn

Vilahamn has the support of Spurs men's counterpart Ange Postecoglou, who praised the job done by the Swede since he arrived in July 2023.

Spurs finished ninth in the Women's Super League on 18 points last season. They currently sit sixth on 25 points with five games to play.

"I think Rob and the girls have been outstanding this year," Postecoglou said.

"You've got to remember that they've had a disappointing year last year. Rob has come in and he's changed a lot of things in terms of their football. I can see that they're building some real belief.

"It's the semi-final of a cup and it's great that it's at the stadium. I'm sure the girls will get plenty of support and they've had a great deal of belief to get to this point.

"You need that for a cup run and hopefully that comes out again at the weekend and they get through to a final, which would be great for them and great for our club."