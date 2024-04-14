Women's FA Cup semi-final: Chelsea need quick response after disappointment, says boss Emma Hayes.

Chelsea could still win a double as they are second in the Women's Super League and in the semi-finals of the Champions League [PA Media]

Last month it looked like Chelsea would win it all in Emma Hayes' last season in charge before she becomes head coach of the United States women's team.

Her side were on course for a quadruple of Women's Super League, League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

But on Sunday another trophy slipped through Chelsea's fingertips.

Having lost 1-0 after extra time to Arsenal in the League Cup final on 31 March, Chelsea followed that up with an agonising 2-1 defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final.

Despite having 70% possession, 26 shots - eight of which were on target - and nine corners, they were beaten, conceding a goal to both of United's attempts on target.

"No-one died, we lost a football match," said Hayes, who has won 15 trophies in her 12 years with Chelsea.

"The frustration lies with us in the way we conceded the goals. It was a game we dominated, but you cannot gift two goals so early against top-level opponents.

"As a team we have to be better and we gave ourselves too much to do."

Chelsea gifted the hosts a goal in the opening 60 seconds, with Lucia Garcia scoring after Eve Perisset lost possession, before Rachel Williams headed in another cross to put United 2-0 up after 23 minutes.

Lauren James pulled one back, but with her Lionesses team-mate Mary Earps in fine form in the United goal, the Blues lost an FA Cup tie for the first time in four years after winning the competition in three successive seasons.

Yet Chelsea could still have an incredible season.

They face Barcelona in a two-legged Champions League semi-final as they look to become European champions for the first time.

They have won the WSL on four successive occasions and are involved in a thrilling title race with leaders Manchester City, who sit three points clear having played one game more.

With this in mind, Hayes said her side had no time to feel sorry for themselves.

"We have to get on with it, we've got a lot of games to go," she added. "As always I'm reflective on what I need to do. Everyone is competitive so of course they will be disappointed."

'We need to be all in or all out on VAR'

Hayes was unhappy her team were not awarded two penalties in the second half - one following an apparent handball from United's Katie Zelem and the second when Niamh Charles looked to be fouled by Williams.

"Niamh said to me, 'how could they not think it was a penalty'," said Hayes. "I just can't see how they don't give those penalties.

"I've said it thousands of times, we have to have technology in the game. We had VAR [video assistant referees] for the [League Cup] final, not here and then it is in another final in the FA Cup.

"It has to be all in or all out. If we didn't have VAR in the Conti (League] Cup final we would've won."