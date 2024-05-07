WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB's Taguines finishes up first round at West Regional

May 6—STOCKTON, CALIF. UTPB golfer Arnie Taguines shot 76 in the first day of the NCAA West Regional Monday at the Brookside Country Club.

The sophomore is tied for 48th after the opening round of the three-day tournament.

Oklahoma Christian's Sofia Benevides leads the individual standings at 67 while Dallas Baptist is currently in front as a team with a score of 282.

The West Regional tournament continues Tuesday and Wednesday.