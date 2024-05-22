WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: OC remains in third

May 21—MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Odessa College women's golf team remains in third place at the NJCAA National Championship after the second round Tuesday at the Duran Golf Club.

Daytona State College shot a four-under 288 as a team for the second straight day and is leading Seminole State College by 11 strokes at the halfway point in the tournament.

Odessa College shot a 301 in the second round.

The third round of the tournament will tee off at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.