WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: Lady Wranglers in third after first day of NJCAA National Championship

May 20—MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Odessa College women's golf team sits in third place after the end of the first day of the NJCAA National Tournament at Duran Golf Club.

Daytona State shot a 288 and is three strokes ahead of four-time defending national champion Seminole State College.

McLennan College is fourth, followed by New Mexico Junior College while Eastern Florida State College is tied for sixth overall with Iowa Western.

The tournament will continue Tuesday.