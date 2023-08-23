WOMEN'S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: UTPB picked last in preseason poll

Aug. 22—The UTPB women's cross country team was picked to finish last in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll which was released Tuesday.

UTPB was picked to finish 15th while Dallas Baptist was the favorite to win the conference, receiving 21 first place votes.

West Texas A&M was picked to finish second, receiving nine first place votes.

Oklahoma Christian was third while St. Edward's was fourth and Midwestern State rounded up the top five.

UTPB will begin its season at a meet at Abilene Christian Sept. 2.

The Lone Star Conference Championships will take place Nov. 5 in Wichita Falls.