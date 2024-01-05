WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College returns to the court

Jan. 4—The Odessa College women's basketball team will return to action with a home game against Weatherford College at 4 p.m. Friday at the OC Sports Center.

The No. 16-ranked Lady Wranglers (13-2) are coming off a nearly three-week break from the schedule as Odessa College's last game came in a 79-67 win over Otero College back on Dec. 17 in the Christmas Classic at Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kan.

Weatherford College (5-7) is also coming off a lengthy break with the team's last game coming in a 70-65 loss to Midland College on Dec. 12.

Odessa College will begin WJCAC play next week against rival Midland College at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Chaparral Center in Midland.