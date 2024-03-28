WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers advance to quarterfinals

Mar. 28—CASPER, W.Y. — The Odessa College women's basketball team avoided an upset, defeating North Dakota SCS 56-55 in the second round of the NJCAA Women's Basketball Tournament late Wednesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

With the victory, the No. 7 seed Lady Wranglers will advance to face No. 2 seed Wabash Valley (28-2) in the quarterfinals at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Wabash Valley avoided an upset in the second round, defeating Dodge City Community College 69-68 earlier Wednesday.

Odessa College (30-4) was led in scoring by Ivana Krajina who finished with 20 points while Tia Shelling had ten and Mariam Sanogo finished with seven points.

No. 23 seed North Dakota SCS (28-7) was led in scoring by Savanna Jones' 17 points while Shania Nichols-Vannett had 14 and Quinn Neppl had nine points.