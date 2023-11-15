Advertisement
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers to face Trinity Valley on Thursday

Nov. 14—The Odessa College women's basketball team will return to action with a 5 p.m. game Thursday against Trinity Valley Community College at the Chaparral Center in Midland.

The Lady Wranglers (2-2) are coming off a 94-53 win over Lamar Community College from this past Saturday in Hobbs, N.M.

Odessa College will then face Hill College at 3 p.m. Friday at the Chaparral Center before closing out with a 12 p.m. game against Panola College on Saturday.