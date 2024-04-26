Women's basketball: Gonzaga's Naya Ojukwu enters transfer portal; WSU adds three recruits to 2024 class

Apr. 25—Another scholarship has opened up for the Gonzaga women's basketball team.

Freshman 6-foot forward Naya Ojukwu entered the transfer portal Thursday. She transferred from the University of Utah to Gonzaga and was considered a true freshman during the 2023-24 season after the NCAA granted her a hardship waiver.

She played in four games at Utah.

Ojukwu left Gonzaga and returned home in Meridian, Idaho, after the first semester for what was termed personal reasons. She played in nine games, averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds.

Coach Lisa Fortier and teammates said during the preseason that Ojukwu had a bright future at Gonzaga. She had established herself as an athletic force inside for the Zags.

She was the 2020-21 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year at Mountain View High in Meridian, leading her school to two state championships.

Ojukwu's departure leaves Gonzaga with five players on scholarship, including redshirt sophomore Bree Salenbien, who suffered a third ACL injury this season.

One of the Zags' three incoming freshmen, 6-3 forward Lauren Whittaker, enrolled in school in January and practiced with the Zags during the second half of the season.

Gonzaga has two other recruits scheduled to join the team in the fall.

Two other players who were expected to return — Calli Stokes and Payton Muma — have entered the transfer portal.

Ojukwu, Stokes and Muma continue to be listed on Gonzaga's roster.

The Zags have at least four and maybe five scholarships available.

Gonzaga has yet to announce any transfer signings.

WSU signs three recruits

The Washington State women reloaded their roster, adding three commitments to their 2024 recruiting class.

The Cougars announced the signing of Marta Alsina, a 5-11 guard from Barcelona, Spain; Keandra Koorits, a 6-2 wing from Tallinn, Estonia; and Dayana Mendes, a 6-2 forward from Paris.

WSU coach Kamie Ethridge has big shoes to fill, namely in seniors Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete, who were key parts of the Cougars' 2023 Pac-12 Tournament championship.

Ethridge has found success in recruiting international players. Leger-Walker and her sister Krystal, who graduated two years prior, are from New Zealand.

Last season, nine of WSU's 13 players were internationals.