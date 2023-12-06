Women's basketball Game 7 preview: Northern Kentucky at Illinois, 6 p.m., Wednesday

Dec. 6—Illinois (4-2)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Makira Cook Sr. 5-6 10.0 Cincinnati

G Genesis Bryant Sr. 5-6 18.2 Jonesboro, Ga.

G Adalia McKenzie Jr. 5-10 11.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

F Brynn Shoup-Hill Jr. 6-3 4.2 Goshen, Ind.

F Kendall Bostic Sr. 6-2 12.5 Kokomo, Ind.

FYI: The 48 rebounds the Illini had in last week's 89-50 victory against Central Connecticut State at State Farm Center were tied for a season-high after Illinois also collected 48 rebounds in a 103-33 home win against Saint Peter's on Nov 15. The Illini's plus-27 rebounding margin in the win against the Blue Devils was also the highest since a plus-28 mark on Nov. 14, 2018, versus Valparaiso.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Jada Peebeles Sr. 5-10 7.0 Raleigh, N.C.

C Camille Hobby Sr. 6-3 9.2 Jacksonville, Fla.

G Gretchen Dolan Fr. 5-11 5.0 Buffalo, N.Y.

Northern Kentucky (1-5)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Macey Blevins Jr. 5-10 11.0 Monticello, Ky.

G Khamari Mitchell-Steen Jr. 5-7 14.0 Oak Ridge, Tenn.

G Allison Basye So. 5-11 9.7 Chillicothe, Ohio

G Noelle Hubert Fr. 5-11 6.5 Burlington, Ky.

C Carter McCray Fr. 6-1 13.8 Oberlin, Ohio

FYI: The Norse had only seven of the 13 players on the roster available due to injury in last Saturday's Horizon League opener, a 72-60 home loss to Cleveland State. All five Northern Kentucky starters were on the floor for at least 32 minutes in the 12-point defeat.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Kalissa Lacy Jr. 5-9 4.5 Charleston, W.Va.

F Paige Hodgson Jr. 6-4 0.0 Beaver Dam, Wis.

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.

Streaming: BTN Plus (Subscription).

Series: Northern Kentucky leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Northern Kentucky won 82-78 on Feb. 1, 1980, in Highland Heights, Ky.

FYI: Illinois is 16-3 at State Farm Center under second-year coach Shauna Green, with all three of those losses coming in Big Ten play (Indiana, Purdue and Nebraska during the 2022-23 season). The Illini have won their 10 nonconference games during the Green era by an average margin of 39.2 points.

Beat writer Joe Vozzelli's storylines

'Treat this year like it's our first year'

Shauna Green isn't sure the exact moment it happened. But the second-year Illinois coach admitted to being "really frustrated" for a couple days in November after the Illini struggled to a 2-2 start amid injuries. That led to some soul-searching for Green. What came out of that was Green understanding the team chemistry Illinois had during last season's 22-10 campaign wasn't going to seamlessly carry over to this year's group. Even with all five starters back.

"It doesn't just take off from last year," Green said on Tuesday. "You have new people in here. You have freshmen. You have transfers. Everything is different. And that's what is great about basketball, right? Every year is just a different journey with that team. I think at times, we've just expected and I just expected things to carry on, and then I really had to take a step back. ... Some things we obviously carried over from last year. We learned from, but there's a lot of things we just have to continue to work at and treat this year like it's our first year."

Sending Cook positive reinforcement

Makira Cook's senior year has not gone according to plan with an undisclosed injury keeping the All-Big Ten preseason guard out for the Illini's first three games. Since her return, the 5-foot-6 point guard has yet to find her shooting stroke, with the Cincinnati native shooting 36.4 percent from the field overall, including a 3 of 12 mark from three-point range so far this season. Still, Green said Tuesday she's noticed Cook becoming "comfortable" and "more like herself" the past few days in practice.

"I've just tried to be overly confident, just instill confidence in her, overly positive with her," the Illinois coach continued. "She has a lot of pressure on her, and I'm not saying she feels that but just everyone expects her to, you know, be Makira, and I understand it's a process. ... We're trying to do different things, sending her videos of just all the plays that Makira makes. She's going to get there. There's no doubt about that."

Hobby still adjusting to new team

Camille Hobby had a tough sequence during the second quarter of Illinois' previous game against Central Connecticut. The 6-3 center misfired on back-to-back 18-foot jumpers and was slow to defend Cierra Pearson leading to a layup for the Blue Devils' sophomore guard. That led to some outward frustration from Green with the North Carolina State transfer getting subbed out with 44 seconds left in the first half after Green called timeout. But the way Hobby responded in the second half — she finished with 12 points and four rebounds — has been something Green has seen from the Illinois backup post player all season.

"I give her so much credit because she's been so coachable," Green said of Hobby. "We've had multiple conversations of, 'Hey, we need you to do this.' And she knows. She acknowledges it and then she goes and makes the changes and/or works on what we're telling her. She's getting better and better and there's no doubt we're going to need her in Big Ten play and she's going to be a super important piece for us. I'm really happy with where she's at. I'm proud of her growth, and I think we're just kind of getting to where we're seeing some of what she can do, and there's a lot left in there."

The News-Gazette's Pick

Illinois 90, Northern Kentucky 59

There's no reason to think this nonconference home matchup won't go like the previous four so far this year at State Farm Center. Another blowout win. This is as good a chance as any for the Illini to play a complete game for the first time all season (N-G prediction record: 5-1).