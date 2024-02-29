Women's basketball Game 27 preview: Illinois at Michigan State, 7 p.m., Thursday

Feb. 29—Lineups

Illinois (13-13, 7-9 Big Ten)

StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Makira Cook Sr. 5-6 15.3 Cincinnati

G Genesis Bryant Sr. 5-6 14.3 Jonesboro, Ga.

G Adalia McKenzie Jr. 5-10 11.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

F Kendall Bostic Sr. 6-2 12.0 Kokomo, Ind.

C Camille Hobby Sr. 6-3 9.5 Jacksonville, Fla.

FYI:

* Cook has averaged 16.6 points and 4.0 assists against Big Ten teams this winter on 40/33/88 shooting. The senior point guard is also coming off scoring a season-high 26 points in Sunday afternoon's 101-85 loss at then-No. 4 Iowa while finishing 8 of 19 from the field (4 of 10 from beyond the arc) and knocking down all six of her free-throw attempts.

Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Gretchen Dolan Fr. 5-11 5.0 Buffalo, N.Y.

F Shay Bollin So. 6-3 2.0 Raynham, Mass.

F Brynn Shoup-Hill Jr. 6-3 3.2 Goshen, Ind.

Michigan State (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten)

StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Moira Joiner Gr. 5-10 14.7 Saginaw, Mich.

G DeeDee Hagemann Jr. 5-7 12.8 Detroit

G Abbey Kimball So. 5-10 8.6 Grand Rapids, Mich.

G/F Jocelyn Tate Jr. 5-10 6.9 Pickerington, Ohio

G/F Julia Ayrault Gr. 6-2 15.0 Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.

FYI:

* Led by Joiner's 68 three-pointers, the Spartans have poured in a single-season program-record 255 three-pointers through 27 games. Only Iowa has made more three-pointers this season in the Big Ten (323), with Michigan State shooting 37.0 percent from beyond the three-point arc for the league's fourth-highest mark behind Indiana, Penn State and Iowa.

Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Tory Ozment Gr. 6-1 10.1 Buford, Ga.

G Theryn Hallock So. 5-10 11.0 Grand Rapids, Mich.

G/F Lauren Ross R-Jr. 5-10 2.4 Muskegon, Mich.

Details

Site:

* Breslin Center (14,797); East Lansing, Mich.

TV: Sloane Martin (play by play) and Meghan McKeown

* (color analyst) will have the call on BTN.

Radio: Mike Koon

* will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM & 93.9-FM.

Series:

* Michigan State leads 45-28.

Last meeting:

* Illinois won 86-76 against Michigan State on Jan. 29, 2023, in Champaign.

FYI: The 10-point win the Illini had at State Farm Center last season ended a 10-game losing streak to the Spartans. Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant and Adalia McKenzie

* combined for 61 points in the victory with Cook delivering a game-high 26 points.

Beat writer Joe Vozzelli's storylines

Consistency key for Bostic

Kendall Bostic is averaging 11.7 points and 11.2 rebounds in Big Ten play. She's also one of just three Big Ten players — Wisconsin sophomore Serah Williams (19.5 points per game, 12.5 rebounds per game) and Nebraska junior Alexis Markowski (14.7 points, 11.8 rrebounds) are the others — averaging a double-double in league games. But what Bostic has done in the last nine conference games is even better with four games of 15 or more rebounds, including 18 rebounds in a home loss to Ohio State on Jan. 25 and 17 rebounds apiece against Minnesota on Jan. 28 and at Iowa this past Sunday. That kind of consistency has been important to Shauna Green's team. "I'm not trying to go out of my way to do things that I don't do or am not comfortable with," Bostic said. "I try to do what I'm comfortable with to the best of my ability, and I think that helps a lot just because I know what I'm going to bring every day. This is my role on the team. That's just kind of my mindset, especially with rebounding."

An aggressive approach

A focus on getting downhill to the basket has yielded some good results for Illinois through the month of February. Illinois has attempted 18.5 free throws per game through six games this month. It's helped, too, that the Illini are shooting 86.5 percent at the free-throw line, allowing them to convert that aggresive approach into easy points. Four starters — Bostic, Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant, and Camille Hobby — are shooting above 80 percent at the foul line. Cook leads the way at 87.1 percent, making a team-best 74 free throws on a team-high 85 attempts. The fifth starter, Adalia McKenzie, is a respectable 73.1 percent from the foul line. It's what Green wants to see out of her team. "I think now ... they're like, 'OK, this is what we can get if we're really aggressive and try to get to the rim,'" Green said. "Whether it's the free-throw line, whether it's layup opportunities or whether it's inside out (three-pointers). The last couple weeks, they've bought into it and it's been huge for us."

Mixing and matching

Illinois has emerged with two main lineups in the second half of the season. It's all been a byproduct of the Illini trying to counter what opponents have done against them. Illinois has seen a lot of four- and five-guard looks. Michigan State could be similar, with only one player in its starting starting lineup over 6 feet tall. That creates some defensive challenges for the Illini, with the 6-foot-2 Bostic having to guard on the perimeter and the 6-3 Hobby mainly staying in the post. What Illinois did in its upset win against No. 14 Indiana on Feb. 19 was play with a smaller lineup for key stretches. And to great effect, as well, with the Illini outscoring the Hoosiers 25-19 in the final 10 minutes. McKenzie and Bryant, along with fellow guard Gretchen Dolan, were on the floor for the entire fourth quarter, while point guard Cook and forwards Hobby and Bostic accounted for the remaining minutes of the quarter with Illinois sticking to more of a four-guard system — especially down the stretch.

The News-Gazette's Pick

Michigan State 85, Illinois 77

With two games left in the regular season starting Thursday night at Michigan State, the Illini could finish as high as the No. 6 seed for next week's Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis. It's more likely, though, Illinois will end up somewhere in the 7-10 range. The reality is the Spartans have been one of the biggest surprises in women's college basketball under first-year coach Robyn Fralick, and Michigan State will take another major step toward punching its ticket to the NCAA tournament with a win on Senior Night against the Illini. (N-G prediction record: 15-11)