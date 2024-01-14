Women's basketball Game 15 preview: Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m. Sunday

Jan. 14—Lineups

Illinois (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Makira Cook Sr. 5-6 13.6 Cincinnati

G Genesis Bryant Sr. 5-6 14.4 Jonesboro, Ga.

G Adalia McKenzie Jr. 5-10 9.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

F Kendall Bostic Sr. 6-2 12.3 Kokomo, Ind.

C Camille Hobby Sr. 6-3 6.9 Jacksonville, Fla.

FYI: The eight points Cook had on Thursday night in a 56-48 loss at Nebraska ended a stretch of four straight games where the Illini point guard scored 17 or more points. Cook finished 3 for 10 from the floor against the Cornhuskers and is shooting .363/.261/.857 through her 11 games this winter after posting .414/.342/.866 marks as an All-Big Ten First Team selection last season as a junior.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 4.9 Raleigh, N.C.

F Brynn Shoup-Hill Jr. 6-3 4.9 Goshen, Ind.

G Gretchen Dolan Fr. 5-11 2.5 Buffalo, N.Y.

Northwestern (7-9, 2-3 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Caroline Lau So. 5-9 7.3 Westport, Conn.

G Casey Harter Fr. 5-11 6.7 Harleysville, Pa.

G Melannie Daley Jr. 5-11 12.6 Hastings, N.Y.

F Caileigh Walsh Jr. 6-3 13.4 Sparta, N.J.

F Paige Mott Sr. 6-1 8.6 Philadelphia

FYI: The Wildcats have had six games this season in which they have committed at least 20 turnovers, including a season-high 30 turnovers in a 95-55 Big Ten loss at Penn State on Jan. 2. Illinois-Chicago (21), Notre Dame (25), Southeast Missouri State (20), DePaul (24) and Ohio State (28) are the other five teams to force 20 or more turnovers from Northwestern this season.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Hailey Weaver Jr. 5-11 9.6 Solon, Ohio

G Jasmine McWilliams Sr. 5-11 2.3 Indianapolis

G Maggie Pina Gr. 5-7 4.2 West Chester, Pa.

Details

Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039); Evanston.

Series: Northwestern leads 49-36.

Last meeting: Illinois won 67-64 against Northwestern on Jan. 22, 2023 in Evanston.

FYI: Last year's three-point win at Welsh-Ryan Arena marked the first time in 10 years Illinois had won back-to-back games against in-state rival Northwestern. The Illini haven't won at least three straight against the Wildcats in more than a decade. The last time Illinois accomplished that feat was when the Illini won 21 consecutive games in the series from 2000 through 2010. The 2023 road win against Northwestern saw Genesis Bryant lead the way with 18 points, while Kendall Bostic put up a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Beat writer Joe Vozzelli's storylines

Scouting report: Illini lacking same three-point threat

Illinois' inability to shoot the three-pointer consistently well (the Illini are 31 percent as a team from beyond the arc, which is second to last in the Big Ten) has led opponents to crowd the paint and make it difficult for Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant and the rest of the Illinois guards to find driving lanes. The nine made three-pointers the Illini had in a 56-48 loss to Nebraska on Thursday night in Lincoln were tied for the second-most this season (Illinois had 12 made three-pointers against St. Peter's). But Illinois wasn't able to take advantage. "We have to take (the three-point shooting at Nebraska) as a win," Illini coach Shauna Green told The News-Gazette on Saturday afternoon in a phone interview. "People are saying, 'OK, make them beat us from outside, we're taking away that paint. We're not going to give Makira any really open lanes to the rim.' And then, they're trying to limit our post touches. So just some adjustments from last year to this year that teams have made, but they're making those because of (Illinois' three-point shooting) numbers."

Shoup-Hill has best game 'in long, long time' at Nebraska

Brynn Shoup-Hill had her best game in more than a month on Thursday night with a 14-point performance in the Illini's loss at Nebraska. Shoup-Hill made four made three-pointers on seven attempts, and finished 5 of 8 overall from the floor in addition to six rebounds and three blocks. That showing against the Cornhuskers followed three straight games in which Shoup-Hill was held scoreless against UTEP, Indiana and Wisconsin. "That was the best Brynn has played in a long, long time, and I'm not just talking making shots," said Green, who expects again to bring Shoup-Hill off the bench and start Kendall Bostic and Camille Hobby together in the frontcourt on Sunday at Northwestern. "If you were watching the game, she's blocking shots. She's flying around defensively. It was just the passion, the urgency and the intensity that she played with was elite, and it was great to see."

Forecast for Sunday afternoon in Evanston? A blizzard.

The blizzard defense has been a calling card for Joe McKeown-coached teams at Northwestern and really rose to prominence during the 2019-2020 season when the Wildcats shared the Big Ten regular-season title with Maryland. The blizz defense of McKeown, now in his 16th season in Evanston, is basically a 1-1-3 matchup zone, which relies on trapping to create steals and turnovers. That hasn't been the case, however, so far this season with Northwestern ranking last in the Big Ten in both scoring defense (allowing 80 points per game) and steals (5.69 per game). "Even from the beginning games that I've watched to now, they're getting better and better in it," Green said. "When you have new people, it's a system that takes a little bit to understand the nuances of the defense, so they're continuing to improve. I'm really impressed with this team. We have to be really locked in to score, and obviously, we've been struggling to score, so to be very disciplined in our execution against the blizz and then taking care of the basketball is just the No. 1 key. I mean we've just been turning the ball over at bad times and against them especially we have got to clean that up and just value possessions."

The News-Gazette's Pick

Illinois 60, Northwestern 58

Neither team has been particularly good offensively so far this season, with the Wildcats averaging 66.5 points in Big Ten play and the Illini at 57 points per game in four conference games. That means it could be the first team to 60 points that wins on Sunday in Evanston. Not exactly exciting basketball, but Illinois will take a win no matter the circumstances after a highly disappointing first half to the 2023-24 season (N-G prediction record: 9-5).