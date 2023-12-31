Women's basketball Game 12 preview: Illinois at No. 16 Indiana, 11:30 a.m., Sunday

Dec. 31—Lineups

Illinois (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Makira Cook Sr. 5-6 12.5 Cincinnati

G Genesis Bryant Sr. 5-6 15.2 Jonesboro, Ga.

G Adalia McKenzie Jr. 5-10 10.4 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

F Brynn Shoup-Hill Jr. 6-3 5.0 Goshen, Ind.

F Kendall Bostic Sr. 6-2 12.4 Kokomo, Ind.

FYI: Illinois coach Shauna Green said the decision to start Camille Hobby over Shoup-Hill in the Illini's final game in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Dec. 21, an 81-61 win against UTEP, was more matchup-specific to the Miners. Shoup-Hill had started all 38 games she played in at Illinois before the UTEP game. Hobby finished with seven points (on 3 for 6 from field), five rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes in her first start as an Illini in the 10-point victory against the Miners.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 5.3 Raleigh, N.C.

G Gretchen Dolan Fr. 5-11 3.1 Buffalo, N.Y.

C Camille Hobby Sr. 6-3 7.7 Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 16 Indiana (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Yarden Garzon So. 6-3 12.9 Ra'anana, Israel

G Sara Scalia Sr. 5-10 16.5 Stillwater, Minn.

G Chloe Moore-McNeil Sr. 5-11 7.8 Greenfield, Tenn.

G Sydney Parrish Sr. 6-2 9.0 Fishers, Ind.

F Mackenzie Holmes Gr. 6-3 18.5 Gorham, Maine

FYI: Scalia leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting at 47.9 percent, with the Hoosiers sharpshooter one of seven conference players shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc along with Purdue's Madison Layden (46.8), Michigan State's Moira Joiner (44.9), Penn State's Shay Ciezki (42.5), Illinois' Genesis Bryant (41.8), Maryland's Brinae Alexander (41.3) and Iowa's Caitlin Clark (40.2).

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Lexus Bargesser So. 5-9 4.5 Grass Lake, Mich.

G Lenée Beaumont Fr. 6-1 5.1 Lisle

F Lilly Meister So. 6-3 4.4 Rochester, Minn.

Details

Site: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222); Bloomington, Ind.

TV: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Christy Winters-Scott (analyst) will have the call on BTN.

Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.

Series: Indiana leads 48-30.

Last meeting: Indiana defeated Illinois 83-72 on Jan. 18 in Champaign.

FYI: The 11-point win the Hoosiers collected last January at State Farm Center marked the 15th straight loss by the Illini to their neighboring state rival. Mackenzie Holmes poured in 30 points (made 12 of 20 attempts from the field) and added 10 rebounds to lead Indiana in what was a top-25 matchup, while Illinois had four players with at least 14 points led by guard Genesis Bryant's 18 points in the loss. The Illini's last win against Indiana was on Feb. 23, 2013, when Illinois prevailed 73-60 in Champaign.

Beat writer Joe Vozzelli's storylines

Returning to campus 'refreshed' after mini break

Genesis Bryant admitted Friday she spent the Christmas holiday doing "nothing." Of course, what the senior guard meant was she largely avoided anything basketball-related. That meant Bryant returned home to Georgia for a few days. Family time was a big part of the way Illinois treated its mini break after playing two games in Florida on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. But Friday was the third practice of the week for the Illini since returning to campus after Christmas.

"I think this team needed just a few days away, just to have their own time, their own space," Illinois coach Shauna Green said. "They came back ... and they have been really refreshed. I think it was a good thing for us. You know we've faced a lot of adversity this year. We've gone through a lot of different things, and sometimes, those things are very draining, so I'm proud of how they came back and like I said we've had really good practices."

Bostic 'playing with a ton of confidence'

Through 11 games, the most-consistent form of offense for Illinois has been getting the ball to Kendall Bostic. The senior forward has delivered, too, with her field-goal percentage of 70.4 leading the Big Ten. That the Illini have been surprisingly inefficient on the perimeter shooting the ball (Illinois ranks last in the league in three-point field-goal percentage at 31.3) compared to last season (37.2) makes Bostic's contributions that much more significant.

"She's just playing with a ton of confidence, and it's coming from 15 feet, it's coming from around the rim," Green said of Bostic. "So we actually put a couple more quick hits in (practice Thursday) to get her the ball and just trying to put some new stuff in for Big Ten play, too, to get her more touches because she's shooting the ball at a high level."

Holmes is where the focus is for Illini on Sunday

There was one stat Green learned about Indiana that stood out most to the second-year Illini coach: The Hoosiers are 18-1 when Mackenzie Holmes scores 25 or more points. It's a stat Green delivered unprompted on Friday morning during a pre-practice huddle with reporters at Ubben Basketball Complex. Illinois lost twice to the First Team All-American Holmes and the Hoosiers last season, with the 6-foot-3 standout averaging 26.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in the two matchups.

"That's a significant number to me," said Green of the aforementioned points-per-game total for Holmes. "She's going to get hers, but you can't let her go off. We have to make every touch hard. ... You have to also keep everyone in front of you because they get at least eight to 10 points a game by beating you and dumping down layups for Holmes, layups for some of their other guys. You can't afford them easy buckets."

The News-Gazette's Pick

No. 16 Indiana 72, Illinois 61

This hasn't been the same Hoosiers team that with Grace Berger last season won the Big Ten's regular-season title. At least not so far. Still, Indiana has an All-American in Mackenzie Holmes and a lights-out three-point shooter in Sara Scalia. The improvements the Illini have made on the defensive end since the Michigan loss have been noteworthy, but Illinois' inability to produce consistent offense will make all the difference as Indiana extends its dominance against the Illini (N-G prediction record: 8-3).