Women's Ashes: England in Australia 2025

As before, the Women's Ashes are decided on a points-based format. There are four points available for winning the Test, plus two points for each of the six limited-overs games [Getty Images]

January

12 1st ODI, Sydney (North Sydney Oval) (23:30 GMT, 11 Jan)

14 2nd ODI, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (23:05 GMT, 13 Jan)

17 3rd ODI, Hobart (23:05 GMT, 16 Jan)

20 1st Twenty20 international, Sydney (SCG) (d/n) (08:40 GMT)

23 2nd Twenty20 international, Canberra (d/n) (08:40 GMT)

25 3rd Twenty20 international, Adelaide (d/n) (08:10 GMT)

30-2 Feb Only Test, Melbourne (MCG) (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made