Women's Ashes: England in Australia 2025
January
12 1st ODI, Sydney (North Sydney Oval) (23:30 GMT, 11 Jan)
14 2nd ODI, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (23:05 GMT, 13 Jan)
17 3rd ODI, Hobart (23:05 GMT, 16 Jan)
20 1st Twenty20 international, Sydney (SCG) (d/n) (08:40 GMT)
23 2nd Twenty20 international, Canberra (d/n) (08:40 GMT)
25 3rd Twenty20 international, Adelaide (d/n) (08:10 GMT)
30-2 Feb Only Test, Melbourne (MCG) (d/n) (03:30 GMT)
