Women’s World Cup group tables and standings: How can each team qualify?

It’s crunch time at the Women’s World Cup with the final round of fixtures in the group stages set to decide who will advance to the knockouts.

It has been a tournament of shocks and surprises so far, with Nigeria stunning Australia and Colombia’s last-gasp win over Germany standing out as the biggest results of the World Cup.

There are set to be more twists and turns as the final matches of the group stages are played out - with the top two teams in each group advancing to the last-16.

Now down to just one group, here’s how the standings look ahead of the final round of action in Group H.

Group H standings

1. Colombia - 6 points (+3 goal difference)

2. Germany - 3 points (+5)

3. Morocco - 3 points (-5)

4. South Korea - 0 points (-3)

Results and fixtures

Germany 6-0 Morocco

Colombia 2-0 South Korea

South Korea 0-1 Morocco

Germany 1-2 Colombia

Thursday 3 August

South Korea vs Germany (11am BST)

Morocco vs Colombia (11am BST)

What does each team need to qualify?

Colombia

- Due to Morocco’s goal difference, Colombia would need to lose by at least four goals to be in danger of missing out on the last-16. A win or draw would confirm their place as group winners.

Germany

- Germany will go through with a win, regardless of the result in the Colombia vs Morocco game.

- If Germany draw, they would go through in second place as long as Morocco fail to win against Colombia.

- If Germany lose and Morocco win or draw against Colombia, they would be out. Germany could lose and go through, but they would need to Colombia to beat Morocco and South Korea to win by no more than five goals.

Morocco

- Morocco will go through if they win and Germany fail to beat South Korea.

- Morocco would only go through with a draw if Germany lose to South Korea.

- Due to goal difference, Morocco cannot go through with a defeat.

South Korea

- South Korea can only go through with a win against Germany, combined with Morocco losing to Colombia.

Group A final standings

1. Switzerland (Q) - 5 points (+2 goal difference)

2. Norway (Q) - 4 points (+5)

3. New Zealand (E) - 4 points (+0)

4. Philippines (E) - 3 points (-7)

Results

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

Switzerland 2-0 Philippines

New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

Norway 0-0 Switzerland

Norway 6-0 Philippines

New Zealand 0-0 Switzerland

Group B final standings

1. Australia (Q) - 6 points (+4 goal difference)

2. Nigeria (Q) - 5 points (+1)

3. Canada (E) - 4 points (-3)

4. Ireland (E) - 1 point (-2)

Results

Australia 1-0 Ireland

Canada 0-0 Nigeria

Australia 2-3 Nigeria

Ireland 1-2 Canada

Australia 4-0 Canada

Nigeria 0-0 Ireland

Group C final standings

1. Japan (Q) - 9 points (+11 goal difference)

2. Spain (Q) - 6 points (+4)

3. Zambia (E) - 3 points (-8)

4. Costa Rica (E) - 0 points (-7)

Results

Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

Zambia 0-5 Japan

Japan 2-0 Costa Rica

Spain 5-0 Zambia

Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia

Japan 4-0 Spain

Group D final standings

1. England (Q) - 9 points (+7 goal difference)

2. Denmark (Q) - 6 points (+2)

3. China (E) - 3 points (-5)

4. Haiti (E) - 0 points (-4)

Results

England 1-0 Haiti

Denmark 1-0 China

England 1-0 Denmark

Haiti 0-1 China

England 6-1 China

Denmark 2-0 Haiti

Group E final standings

1. Netherlands (Q) - 7 points (+8 goal difference)

2. USA (Q) - 5 points (+1)

3. Portugal (E)- 4 points (+1)

4. Vietnam (E) - 0 points (-5)

Results

USA 3-0 Vietnam

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

USA 1-1 Netherlands

Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands

Portugal 0-0 USA

Group F final standings

1. France (Q) - 7 points (+4 goal difference)

2. Jamaica (Q) - 5 points (+1)

3. Brazil (E) - 4 points (+3)

4. Panama (E) - 0 points (-8)

Results

Brazil 4-0 Panama

France 0-0 Jamaica

France 2-1 Brazil

Jamaica 1-0 Panama

Jamaica 0-0 Brazil

Panama 3-6 France

Group G final standings

1. Sweden (Q) - 9 points (+8 goal difference)

2. South Africa (Q) - 4 points (0)

3. Italy (E) - 3 points (-5)

4. Argentina (E)- 1 point (-3)

Results

Sweden 2-1 South Africa

Italy 1-0 Argentina

Argentina 2-2 South Africa

Sweden 5-0 Italy

South Africa 3-2 Italy

Argentina 0-2 Sweden