Women’s World Cup group tables and standings: How can each team qualify?
It’s crunch time at the Women’s World Cup with the final round of fixtures in the group stages set to decide who will advance to the knockouts.
It has been a tournament of shocks and surprises so far, with Nigeria stunning Australia and Colombia’s last-gasp win over Germany standing out as the biggest results of the World Cup.
There are set to be more twists and turns as the final matches of the group stages are played out - with the top two teams in each group advancing to the last-16.
Now down to just one group, here’s how the standings look ahead of the final round of action in Group H.
Group H standings
1. Colombia - 6 points (+3 goal difference)
2. Germany - 3 points (+5)
3. Morocco - 3 points (-5)
4. South Korea - 0 points (-3)
Results and fixtures
Germany 6-0 Morocco
Colombia 2-0 South Korea
South Korea 0-1 Morocco
Germany 1-2 Colombia
Thursday 3 August
South Korea vs Germany (11am BST)
Morocco vs Colombia (11am BST)
What does each team need to qualify?
Colombia
- Due to Morocco’s goal difference, Colombia would need to lose by at least four goals to be in danger of missing out on the last-16. A win or draw would confirm their place as group winners.
Germany
- Germany will go through with a win, regardless of the result in the Colombia vs Morocco game.
- If Germany draw, they would go through in second place as long as Morocco fail to win against Colombia.
- If Germany lose and Morocco win or draw against Colombia, they would be out. Germany could lose and go through, but they would need to Colombia to beat Morocco and South Korea to win by no more than five goals.
Morocco
- Morocco will go through if they win and Germany fail to beat South Korea.
- Morocco would only go through with a draw if Germany lose to South Korea.
- Due to goal difference, Morocco cannot go through with a defeat.
South Korea
- South Korea can only go through with a win against Germany, combined with Morocco losing to Colombia.
Group A final standings
1. Switzerland (Q) - 5 points (+2 goal difference)
2. Norway (Q) - 4 points (+5)
3. New Zealand (E) - 4 points (+0)
4. Philippines (E) - 3 points (-7)
Results
New Zealand 1-0 Norway
Switzerland 2-0 Philippines
New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
Norway 0-0 Switzerland
Norway 6-0 Philippines
New Zealand 0-0 Switzerland
Group B final standings
1. Australia (Q) - 6 points (+4 goal difference)
2. Nigeria (Q) - 5 points (+1)
3. Canada (E) - 4 points (-3)
4. Ireland (E) - 1 point (-2)
Results
Australia 1-0 Ireland
Canada 0-0 Nigeria
Australia 2-3 Nigeria
Ireland 1-2 Canada
Australia 4-0 Canada
Nigeria 0-0 Ireland
Group C final standings
1. Japan (Q) - 9 points (+11 goal difference)
2. Spain (Q) - 6 points (+4)
3. Zambia (E) - 3 points (-8)
4. Costa Rica (E) - 0 points (-7)
Results
Spain 3-0 Costa Rica
Zambia 0-5 Japan
Japan 2-0 Costa Rica
Spain 5-0 Zambia
Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia
Japan 4-0 Spain
Group D final standings
1. England (Q) - 9 points (+7 goal difference)
2. Denmark (Q) - 6 points (+2)
3. China (E) - 3 points (-5)
4. Haiti (E) - 0 points (-4)
Results
England 1-0 Haiti
Denmark 1-0 China
England 1-0 Denmark
Haiti 0-1 China
England 6-1 China
Denmark 2-0 Haiti
Group E final standings
1. Netherlands (Q) - 7 points (+8 goal difference)
2. USA (Q) - 5 points (+1)
3. Portugal (E)- 4 points (+1)
4. Vietnam (E) - 0 points (-5)
Results
USA 3-0 Vietnam
Netherlands 1-0 Portugal
USA 1-1 Netherlands
Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands
Portugal 0-0 USA
Group F final standings
1. France (Q) - 7 points (+4 goal difference)
2. Jamaica (Q) - 5 points (+1)
3. Brazil (E) - 4 points (+3)
4. Panama (E) - 0 points (-8)
Results
Brazil 4-0 Panama
France 0-0 Jamaica
France 2-1 Brazil
Jamaica 1-0 Panama
Jamaica 0-0 Brazil
Panama 3-6 France
Group G final standings
1. Sweden (Q) - 9 points (+8 goal difference)
2. South Africa (Q) - 4 points (0)
3. Italy (E) - 3 points (-5)
4. Argentina (E)- 1 point (-3)
Results
Sweden 2-1 South Africa
Italy 1-0 Argentina
Argentina 2-2 South Africa
Sweden 5-0 Italy
South Africa 3-2 Italy
Argentina 0-2 Sweden