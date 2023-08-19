Women’s World Cup final LIVE: England prepare for ‘game of our lives’ against Spain

England are counting down the hours until they play in their first Women’s World Cup final as Sarina Wiegman and her players prepare to face Spain for the title in Sydney on Sunday morning (kick-off 11am BST).

It’s the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966, with the nation set to come to a halt as the Lionesses look to bring the game’s biggest prize back home.

Wiegman is well aware of the 57 years of hurt that the nation has endured but said the Lionesses will feel the support of the country back home when they face Spain, while captain Millie Bright said England will need to play the “game of our lives” in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Sweden picked up their fourth Women’s World Cup bronze medal on Saturday after beating co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place playoff match at Lang Park in Brisbane.

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

All 23 England players trained this morning ahead of the World Cup final.

It was England’s last session at Central Coast, where they have been based since earlier in the tournament.

(The FA via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

12:25 , Chloe Hubbard

England captain Millie Bright vowed the Lionesses are prepared to play the ‘game of their lives’ when they face Spain in their first World Cup final.

“I think our preparations don’t change no matter the stage in the tournament and to me that’s the key part of preparation.

“I want our players to prepare in any way they need to, like they normally do, and we’ve got a game plan that we have to go out and execute, but I think everyone knows how big this is.

“I think it’s been players’ dreams for years.

“We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win. But for us, there is a process. We have a game plan to execute. We need to play the game of our lives.”

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

With so much still unsaid around this Spain team, three statements over the last 48 hours stood out all the more, that illustrate much of the story of their Women’s World Cup run.

One was Tere Abelleira immediately after the semi-final victory over Sweden. “Now we can talk about a ferocious team spirit.” It was as the midfielder was saying this in the Eden Park mixed zone that Jenni Hermoso was striding behind and shouting: “Come on! We’re in the final of the f**king World Cup!”

That is now the most important fact of all. It was amid this mood of jubilation, however, that the abrasive Spanish federation boss Luis Rubiales came out with something that was much more open to dispute.

Read Miguel Delaney on Spain and their run to the final:

Sweden beat Australia to finish third at World Cup

11:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sweden picked up their fourth Women’s World Cup bronze medal on Saturday after beating co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place playoff match at Lang Park in Brisbane.

The Swedes, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Australia’s Clare Hunt clipped Stina Blackstenius’ heels, and Fridolina Rolfo slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani doubled their lead just after the hour mark, rifling a sweet strike from the edge of the penalty area beyond goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold following another quick counter-attack.

While disappointed to sign off at the World Cup with another defeat, the Matildas still achieved their best result at the tournament having never previously gone beyond the quarter-final stage.

Sweden beat Australia to claim third place (Tertius Pickard/AP) (AP)

11:31 , Jamie Braidwood

England play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final as the Lionesses look to bring home the game’s biggest prize for the first time.

The nation is set to come to a halt as England play their first World Cup final, men’s or women’s, in 57 years. Manager Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to block out the “noise” of 1966 as England look to add the World Cup title to last year’s Euros triumph.

The Lionesses reached the World Cup final for the first time with their 3-1 win over Australia in the semi-finals, with Wiegman’s side managing to stay cool to defeat the hosts with a clinical display in Sydney.

Spain, who are also playing the first Women’s World Cup final, have navigated a player mutiny off the pitch and questions surrounding their manager Jorge Vilda, but ‘La Roja’ remain dangerous opponents and are led by their contingent of Barcelona stars.

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Lauren James will be ready to play for England in Sunday’s World Cup final if she is selected by Sarina Wiegman, according to her club manager Emma Hayes.

James is available to face Spain in England’s first ever Women’s World Cup final after serving a two-match ban for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the last-16.

The Lionesses defeated Colombia and Australia in their last two matches without James, who was England’s breakout star in the group stages.

Chelsea boss Hayes says she has spoken to the 21-year-old forward throughout the tournament and backed James to be in the frame for selection.

England team news ahead of World Cup final

10:36 , Jamie Braidwood

England have no injury concerns and the return of Lauren James means Sarina Wiegman has all 23 players available for the final.

Wiegman faces a decision on whether to bring in James from the start, but is likely to stick with the team that performed so impressively against Australia.

Mary Earps is a contender for the tournament’s golden glove and will start behind England’s back three of Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood, with Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly at wing-back.

Should Ella Toone start, the midfielder will play alongside Kiera Walsh and Georgia Stanway, with James remaining an excellent option to have on the bench.

England’s front two of Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp have struck up a deadly partnership and were both on target in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Chloe Kelly will be among the other attacking options on the bench.

(The FA via Getty Images)

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Alessia Russo on playing in the World Cup final: “Obviously this is the biggest game, the one you dream about and means the most. I think it will hit when we’re in the tunnel and ready to walk out. It’s an incredible occasion, it’s been an unbelievable tournament and this is it. This is the moment we want to be in. We can’t wait.

“Right now all I want to do is go out, put on a performance to be proud of and obviously to win. We started this tournament wanting to win seven games and this is the message.”

(PA Wire)

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Meanwhile, Spain coach Jorge Vilda on Saturday declined to answer questions about the mutiny in his squad earlier this year and said his team were united, having fun and determined to win their country a first Women’s World Cup.

La Roja’s run to the final against England on Sunday is all the more remarkable given that a dozen of their top players did not travel Down Under after they withdrew from the national squad in a row over team culture.

“Next question, please,” was Vilda’s terse response to the first attempt by reporters to tease an answer out of him on the issue.

Further attempts to approach the matter were parried by the 42-year-old but he was prepared to share some thoughts about the mood in the camp.

“From the very beginning, the players have been united and they’ve been working hard,” he said.

(Getty Images)

Reuters

09:50 , Jamie Braidwood

England manager Sarina Wiegman said the Lionesses will feel the support of the country back home and urged her players to play their “best game ever” when they face Spain in the World Cup final in Sydney tomorrow.

The nation is set to come to a stop on Sunday morning as the Lionesses feature in England’s first World Cup final since 1966 and Wiegman said reaction to their historic success at the tournament has been a “dream”.

Wiegman led England to their groundbreaking victory at the European Championships last summer and said her players are determined to create another moment that will inspire lasting change for women’s football while uniting the nation.

“It’s really exciting to play the game tomorrow and we are eager to win it,” Wiegman said in her pre-match press conference at Stadium Australia. “It shows how football unites. It brings people together.

“It’s incredible what happened. We felt the support, we felt the support here, but also from the other side of the world in the UK. That’s something you dream of and we hope we play our best game ever tomorrow.”

08:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman: “It’s really exciting to play the game tomorrow and we are eager to win it. It shows how football unites. It brings people together. That’s what you see in England, that’s what you saw in Australia. It’s so much more than just playing football.

“Lauren was just a moment. We all know it should not be part of football. She regretted it. She apologised. She lost her emotions.. Now she’s ready to play again.”

(Getty Images)

08:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Bright on the players’ relationship with Wiegman: “The longer you work together the better connection we’ve had, the more honest you can be, and you see that translate onto the pitch. Without the challenges we faced we might not be here today.”

08:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman is asked to sum up England: “Togetherness. Adaptable and resilient, that’s our style of play. The team has inspired the nation so much last year but also at the World Cup also on this stage. Hopefully it will inspire more girls to play football, not just in England but around the world.”

08:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman: “I hope more and more women start coaching. It’s getting better but the balance needs improving. It’s important women see women on the pitch because what you see is what you can be. It’s important to keep pushing.”

08:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman: “The Spanish team is in a good place. They have had a very good tournament so far. They are dynamic and will look to keep possession. They are not different to what I’ve seen before.”

On how Lauren James comes back into the team: “She’s good. She’s kept training. It’s nice to have 23 players available for tomorrow.”

08:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Bright: “We have seen how hard the games have been. It’s a proud moment as a player and a woman to show the level we are at on the world’s stage.

“We live in the moment. It’s a World Cup final but for us it’s another game. Our preparation remains the same. We’ve got a game plan.

“Everyone knows how big this is. It’s been players’ dreams for years. We know how big it is back home but it’s just another game.

“It’s massive, but it’s for everyone. It’s an honour and a dream to come true to lead the girls out, but ultimately it’s the team.”

08:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman: “We watched the game back [against Spain in 2022]. We have analysed Spain and I think we are ready.

Bright: “We are very open about what we stand for. The growth of the game has been incredible and we appreciate all the work that goes on. As players we don’t stop here, and we are always pushing for more.”

08:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman: “I’m very happy where I am right now. We have the support and everything we need to perform at the highest level. It is a pleasure to work with these players.”

08:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman: “It’s incredible. We’ve felt the support here, but also from the UK. That’s something you dream of and we hope we play our best game ever tomorrow. We hope everyone enjoys it.”

Bright: “It’s England against Spain in the World Cup final. They deserve to be there and we focus on ourselves.”

08:34 , Jamie Braidwood

England captain Millie Bright and manager Sarina Wiegman are here at Stadium Australia for their pre-match press conference.

Wiegman: This is a whole new situation. It’s not 2019, it’s 2023. Everyone is fit and ready. We grew throughout the tournament. Let’s just talk about the final tomorrow (Wiegman was asked about the idea of replacing Gareth Southgate as England’s men’s manager).

Bright: “It’s a proud moment. We have a shot at the trophy we always wanted.”

08:14 , Jamie Braidwood

“England stand on the brink of greatness. The European champions are one victory away from being the best team in the world. But this has not been an easy tournament for Sarina Wiegman and her players.

“While the Euros saw emphatic victories – the best being 8-0 vs Norway and 4-0 vs Sweden in the semi-finals – and exultant home support, England have got into gear in a slower, more controlled way in this tournament (they did beat Sunday’s opponents Spain 2-1 in extra time. in their toughest “match in 2022 excluding the final, in case anyone had forgotten, but that was a rather different Spain team).

“Sarina is characterised for her consistency, bordering on stubbornness to her critics, but in this tournament she has had to change things up: the shift to a 3-5-2 against China was an inspired throw of the dice after some pretty drab stuff against Haiti and Denmark. The England head coach has also had to do without the enormously gifted Lauren James after her red card against Nigeria, having brought her in to start against the Danes. James was the best player in the group stages for England, scoring three and assisting three.

“But in her absence, two things have occurred...”

Read Lionesses legend Kelly Smith’s latest column ahead of the World Cup final

08:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Alessia Russo on her strike partnership with Lauren Hemp: “First and foremost, Lauren and I get on really well. It’s nice ot have that relationship on the pitch. I’ve known she was so talented for such a long tine. I’ve played Under-15s, 16s, 17s with her and she’s got so many qualities that are so threatening to the opposition.

“First off, she’s lightening quick. She’s always working hard on the front foot and she’s been very clinical too. She trusts herself, she’s feeling confident and for me that’s how you want players to feel. You want them to feel like they are flying and Lauren is definitely putting in performances to back that up.”

On how she felt for Ella Toone after her goal against Australia: “Obviously really buzzing, what a finish it was. Also sometimes people can be defined by goals and assists but are still working hard in other areas.

“The goal was good and a brilliant finish in a crucial game but she’s been working hard ever since the tournament began and is contributing in other ways. But for your best friend to score in a moment like that, I was over the moon for her.”

Alessia Russo celebrates with Lauren Hemp during England’s 3-1 win over Australia (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)

07:53 , Jamie Braidwood

In the final days before a World Cup final, when every touch on the training ground is charged with greater tension, it’s still difficult not to revert to the lightness of youth. That is where the very meaning of all this is first set.

“When I was a kid we used to play ‘World Cup’ in the garden, where we had to score to stay in,” striker Alessia Russo smiles in England’s base. “It was having fun and playing free… as a kid growing up, to think we’re playing in a World Cup final in a couple of days is a special feeling.”

It is a feeling that is universal when it comes to this game, because this game is truly unique. Nothing else comes near. It is why everyone is here. Jenni Hermoso expressed exactly the same emotions in the Spain camp.

“Everything I do on the pitch I learned it on the street, playing in my neighbourhood, playing in the park underneath my grandparents’ house… of course you imagine winning, you visualise going back to Spain with the World Cup. I hope that dream becomes reality.”

The manner these players inspire next generations means these simple joys should not be forgotten, as all of these players seek to do something that will be remembered forever.

England vs Spain - World Cup final preview, by Miguel Delaney

07:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The Prince of Wales is facing criticism after it was confirmed that he will not attend the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak has also come under fire for not having plans to attend the historic occasion for the England team in Australia.

The Lionesses are set to compete in their historic World Cup final against Spain, after they beat Australia 3-1 in the nail-biting semi-final on Wednesday.

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), tweeted a personal message of congratulations following the victory over Australia, describing it was a “phenomenal performance”.

Kensington Palace confirmed that he will not fly to Australia to cheer the team on in the final, and instead would watch the match on television. It is understood that the decision was made because it would involve flying across the world for a very short period of time.

07:01 , Jamie Braidwood

England stormed into their first ever Women’s World Cup final after defeating Australia 3-1.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo were enough to put the Matildas away in Sydney.

Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever after the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals became the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games, but Sarina Wiegman’s side had too much in the semi-finals.

But the European champions will now play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final.

06:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia missed out on a first appearance in a Women’s World Cup final after a 3-1 defeat to England in Sydney.

The Matildas fell behind in the first half at Stadium Australia before Sam Kerr levelled with a spectacular finish from distance.

But goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured victory for the Lionesses late on to take Sarina Wiegman’s side through to a second consecutive major tournament final.

06:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Sarina Wiegman is happy as England manager and wants to see out the remainder of her contract, despite speculation linking the Lionesses boss to the United States.

Wiegman, who will lead England into their first Women’s World Cup final against Spain on Sunday, is set to attract interest from the USA after the resignation of head coach Vlatko Andonovski - following their huge underperformance and last-16 exit at the tournament.

The Dutch manager has an outstanding track record and is the first head coach to reach the Women’s World Cup final with two different teams, after guiding her native Netherlands to the final in 2019. Wiegman also ended England’s 56-year wait for a major trophy when the Lionesses won the Euros last summer, with the Dutch also winning the European championships on home soil in 2017.

The FA said on Thursday that they would “100 per cent” reject any approach for Wiegman before the end of her contract, which is through to the end of the Euros in 2025, and the 53-year-old confirmed she would not consider any offers after the World Cup.

06:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said it is women who “have the power to change” football and achieve equality in the game.

It has already been a record-breaking Women’s World Cup, with the tournament in Australia and New Zealand setting its highest-ever attendance figures of over two million people as well as drawing booming TV audiences around the globe. The Fifa president also said the World Cup has generated over $570m (£447m) in revenues and has “broke even” financially ahead of Sunday’s final between England and Spain.

There remains a huge discrepancy in prize money between the men’s and women’s World Cups, however. Despite a 10-fold increase from the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, the record prize money of $152m (£126m) announced by Fifa before the tournament remains some way short of the reported $440m (£365m) prize money on offer to teams at last year’s men’s finals in Qatar.

While Infantino said Fifa remains on track to achieve equal pay between the men’s and women’s World Cup at the 2026 and 2027 tournaments, the Fifa president urged media and sponsors to step to help bridge the gap and said women “have the power to convince men” that equity in football can be reached.

06:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When it gets to this stage before a big game, even someone as experienced as Sarina Wiegman finds she can’t take her mind off it. Or, rather, she doesn’t want to take her mind off it, which is precisely why she’s so experienced.

“No, and I don’t want to relax,” she smiles.

“It’s Spain,” Wiegman says of her thoughts before taking on Sunday’s opponents. “Everything now is Spain. When you’re so close, well, I have that feeling a little bit anyway, but when you go to the next game, you’re only thinking ‘OK, what’s next? What can we get in front of us? What challenges can we expect? How are we going to prepare the team?

“I just want to get ready.”

Wiegman has ensured England have never been more ready. The national team are on the brink of bringing a decade-long project to glorious completion and winning a first ever Women’s World Cup because of her crucial influence. The 53-year-old from The Hague can now be classed as the best manager in the game. While the key elements of that story are tactics, patience, strategy and the will – as well as investment from the FA – to hire a manager this good, there is also something acutely personal.

Read Miguel Delaney’s in-depth piece on the Lionesses’s iconic manager

