Women’s World Cup awards: Best goal, biggest flops and funniest moment

Australia forward Sam Kerr's stunning long-range strike flies past England goalkeeper Mary Earps in the semi-final - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

From Aitana Bonmati to Colombia’s heroics against Germany, Telegraph Sport look at some of the highlights and lowlights of the tournament and give our awards.

Best goal

Sam Kerr

There are some magnificent contenders for this accolade from a tournament filled with great goals. Brazil’s mesmerising team goal against Panama, Colombia teenager Linda Caicedo’s skilful finish against Germany and Marta Cox’s stunning long-range free-kick for Panama against France, but there can only be one winner.

It has to be Australia striker Sam Kerr’s long-range rocket past Mary Earps in the semi-finals, a goal that sent an entire nation wild, and a strike that – even in defeat – will become an iconic goal in Australian football history.

Best player

Aitana Bonmati

Spain’s midfielder looked a class apart in the final and deservedly won the ‘Golden Ball’. Having also won the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona, it now seems like a strong possibility that she could win the Ballon d’Or, and she would be a worthy winner of that coveted prize too.

Other players who deserve a mention, from this tournament, are Alex Greenwood, who was immense for England and Real Madrid’s Teresa Abelleira.

Aitana Bonmati was named player of the tournament after another superb display in the final - Getty Images/Elsa

Best coach

Randy Waldrum

Nigeria’s American coach Randy Waldrum might sound like a left-field choice but his team – ranked 40th in the world, and blighted by off-pitch battles exacerbated by a lack of funding – defied the odds to reach the last 16 and looked very well-coached in their tactical plans and the execution of their training ground work.

Including taking England to penalties after a goal-less 120 minutes in Brisbane, on a night when his side were unlucky not to knock the Lionesses out, Waldrum’s well-drilled team kept three clean sheets, and in the only match in which they conceded any goals they still managed to beat co-hosts Australia 3-2 in one of the biggest shocks of the tournament. ‘Highly commended’ mentions should go to Sarina Wiegman, Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson and Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson.

Randy Waldrum was the manager at the helm of Nigeria's underdog run at the World Cup - Getty Images/Elsa

Best moment

Colombia beat Germany in stoppage time

Colombia defender Manuela Vanegas’s match-winning header from a 97th-minute corner delivered arguably the biggest shock in the history of the Women’s World Cup, as the South Americans stunned Germany with a 2-1 victory at a rapturous Sydney Football Stadium. The Colombia supporters, in their many thousands, brought intense colour, passion and noise to this tournament and this was a special moment for the loudest travelling supporters to savour.

Colombia's Manuela Vanegas is mobbed after her winner against Germany - AP/Rick Rycroft

Biggest flops

USA

The South American champions Brazil, Olympic champions Canada, or European finalists Germany? All are contenders, having gone out in the group stages. However, despite getting out of the group, unlike those other three sides, holders the United States’s lacklustre group-stage displays and their last-16 exit represented a major failure and, despite the fact they were unlucky in their defeat in a penalty shoot-out against Sweden, they really mis-fired in this tournament and suffered their earliest exit at this event.

Funniest press conference moment

Neil Moxley, the chief sports writer at the Sunday People (a man with an unmistakable Brummie accent), together with a confused Sarina Wiegman, had the media room in stitches when he asked a question about Lauren James. Querying if rival teams realised that James is a very special young talent, Moxley asked Wiegman if the “cat is out of the bag” about James – but this English expression, combined with the accent, was an idiom too far for Dutchwoman Wiegman. It is well worth another watch.

Team of the tournament

Tom Garry's team of the tournament

Formation: 4-3-2-1

Goalkeeper: Earps (England)

Defenders: Batlle (Spain), Ilestedt (Sweden), Greenwood (England), Carmona (Spain)

Midfielders: Bonmati (Spain) Abelleira (Spain)

Forwards: Raso (Australia), Miyazawa (Japan), Hemp (England)

Striker: Paralluelo (Spain)

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.