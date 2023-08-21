Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Lionesses receive heartwarming homecoming as attention turns to next game

England heartbreakingly lost 1-0 to Spain in their first Women’s World Cup final as Olga Carmona’s first-half goal proved enough to break the Lionesses’s hearts.

Sarina Wiegman and her players were looking to bring the game’s biggest prize home from Sydney but Carmona drilled a finish into the far corner on 29 minutes and, although Mary Earps brilliantly saved Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty with 20 minutes remaining, England couldn’t fashion an equaliser.

It was the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966 and the nation came to a halt for the historic occasion – which was briefly interrupted by an anti-Putin protester invading the pitch in the first half – but were left bereft as Spain saw out the victory.

Lauren Hemp came closest to scoring for the Lionesses when her curling effort struck the bar in the 16th minute but Spain were good value for the win as they became just the fifth nation to lift the Women’s World Cup, following in the footsteps of USA (4), Germany (2), Norway (1) and Japan (1).

13:50 , Mike Jones

The Prince of Wales has shared a message of consolation with the Lionesses after their defeat against Spain at the World Cup final.

Spain’s women’s football team beat England 1-0 in the final, the first time since 1966 that any England football team had reached a World Cup final. In response to the disappointing result, William sent an encouraging message to the team on social media.

“Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud,” he wrote on Sunday afternoon.

“Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”

He concluded his message by sharing a message of congratulations to Spain, before signing off with his initial, “W”.

Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.



Congratulations to Spain. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 20, 2023

13:40 , Mike Jones

England had covered the gaps, they had filled the holes. They had adjusted, adapted, repositioned, created a new formation, and reached a first World Cup final. Then England changed again.

Down 1-0 in the World Cup final, Sarina Wiegman went for a last roll of the dice, a double substitution that saw Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly brought off and Lauren James and Chloe Kelly come on. That 3-5-2 that was England’s revelation of the tournament, that changed their World Cup? It was binned. England went back to 4-3-3. They disposed of the wing-backs and brought on the wingers. They stopped pressing Spain and abandoned their plan.

But perhaps Wiegman and England needed to stick with their conviction. For the first time at the World Cup, the Lionesses did not find the changes that were required. James and Kelly brought moments of improvement, but the truth is that England were at their most dangerous when Lauren Hemp and Russo were combining as a front two. Hemp’s switch to a central role took away the threat that was everywhere in the first half, and left Wiegman searching for something else. On came Beth England. Up went Millie Bright. But this was a situation England could not overcome.

13:30 , Mike Jones

Spain’s World Cup winner, Aitana Bonmati was left almost speechless after her side’s 1-0 win against England to win the Women’s World Cup.

Bonmati, who has been a lynchpin of the Spanish side throughout the tournament, put in another solid display as Spain’s captain, Olga Carmona, fired them to a famous victory in Australia.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, she said: “I don’t have any words for this moment, it’s unbelievable. I’m so proud because he had a great tournament. We suffered but we enjoyed and we deserve it.

“Everyone knew the goal at the beginning of the tournament. Everyone is competitive, everyone has a strong mentality to win. We have been working for a lot of years for this moment and now we have it. We have the trophy.”

13:22 , Mike Jones

England’s Lionesses have received messages of appreciation from the showbiz world after losing to Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

Spain secured a final 1-0 victory in Sydney on Sunday following Olga Carmona’s first-half goal. However, Sarina Wiegman’s side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish.

13:08 , Mike Jones

England’s World Cup finalists received a warm welcome as they started their long journey back to the United Kingdom on Monday morning.

The Lionesses, who reached the final of the Women’s World Cup, were agonisingly beaten by Spain 1-0 on Sunday.

It was the first time any England team had reached the World Cup final in 57 years, but it was not to be and Olga Carmona’s goal secured a first trophy for Spain’s women’s team.

Starting their journey home, the Lionesses were applauded through Sydney Airport by passengers in a heartwarming moment.

13:00 , Mike Jones

Spain star Jenni Hermoso insisted she “did not enjoy it” after being kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales.

The incident occurred as Hermoso made her way to the podium after Spain defeated England in the Women’s World Cup final thanks to Olga Carmona’s strike.

After being given her medal by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Hermoso was given a hug by Mr Rubiales, who lifted her off her feet.

A brief conversation between the pair followed, before Mr Rubiales grabbed Hermoso around her back and kissed her on the lips.

12:52 , Mike Jones

Luis Rubiales, the Spanish FA president at the centre of a storm following the Women’s World Cup final, has been caught making an obscene gesture during celebrations at full-time.

Rubiales has come under fire in the aftermath of Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney for kissing Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips on the presentation stage.

Asked about the moment, Hermoso intially said: “Eh... yeah, I did not enjoy that.” Later, via quotes put out by the Spanish FA, she described the kiss with the organisation’s president as “mutual and spontaneous”.

12:45 , Mike Jones

England midfielder Georgia Stanway vowed the Lionesses would carry on fighting for top spot on the planet after finishing runners-up to Spain in the World Cup final in Sydney.

The Lionesses were among the pre-tournament favourites in Australia and New Zealand, with punters pointing to their dominant run to last summer’s European title, but injuries to Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby and the retirement of Ellen White left Sarina Wiegman without four players who started every match of that triumph before she even named her World Cup squad.

Wiegman barely had time to breathe a sigh of relief after learning key midfielder Keira Walsh’s knee injury, sustained in England’s second group-stage encounter, was not as serious as initially suspected before the influential Lauren James was sent off in the last 16 and issued a two-match ban.

12:38 , Mike Jones

Rishi Sunak would have “loved to” have watched the Lionesses in the Word Cup final but has “a huge amount of work to do”, a minister has said.

Claire Couthinho also claimed the prime minister would also not have flown to the World Cup final if the men’s team were playing because he is “so busy”.

Asked whether the PM would have made the trip to Sydney, Australia if Gareth Southgate’s team were in the final two, the children’s minister said she did “not think he would have”.

12:30 , Mike Jones

England’s World Cup Final with Spain was watched by an average of 13.3 million people on TV, a new UK record for a women’s football match and one of the biggest audiences of the year so far, figures show.

The number of viewers peaked at 14.8 million in the closing minutes of the Lionesses’ 1-0 defeat in Sydney, according to overnight data released by the ratings organisation Barb.

The figures are the combined TV audience from kick-off to final whistle across BBC One and ITV, both of which showed the game live.

12:23 , Mike Jones

The Women’s World Cup has offered thrills, shocks and brilliant individual moments during the biggest competition in its 32-year history.

The tournament, which began on July 20, has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Spain lifted the World Cup for the first time in their history after Olga Carmona’s goal proved the difference against England in Sydney on Sunday.

12:15 , Mike Jones

England fans have been left visibly devastated following the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup loss against Spain, with La Roja taking a 1-0 lead early on.

Fans at London’s Boxpark, Victoria Park, Queen Elizabeth Park, and up in Harrogate were filmed watching the game, with people putting their head in their hands at the devastation.

12:08 , Mike Jones

With so much still unsaid around this Spain team, three statements in the final stages of this Women’s World Cup run stood out all the more, that illustrate much of the story of their run to the title.

One was Tere Abelleira immediately after the semi-final victory over Sweden in Auckland. “Now we can talk about a ferocious team spirit,” she said. It was as the midfielder was saying this in the Eden Park mixed zone that Jenni Hermoso was striding behind and shouting: “Come on! We’re in the final of the f***ing World Cup!”

That is now the most important fact of all. It was amid this mood of jubilation, however, that the abrasive Spanish federation boss Luis Rubiales came out with something that was much more open to dispute.

12:00 , Mike Jones

Injured Lioness Beth Mead has revealed her devastation at not being at the World Cup this year alongside her teammates.

The Arsenal player ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament last November, and didn’t recover in time for the tournament, which saw England make it all the way to the final alongside Spain.

11:52 , Mike Jones

While England play Spain in the Women’s World Cup final, in the biggest game in football, there is also a record amount of prize money on the line for the winners.

Fifa announced before the tournament that a total fund of $152m (£126m) would be paid in prize money during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Of that, there is a $110m (£86m) performance-based fund, more than three times more than $30m on offer during the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. There is a further pot $42.5m which has been put aside for preparation funding and club benefits.

One notable aspect of this year’s World Cup is that players will receive 44 per cent of the performance-based fund which will be paid separately to what each country earns.

11:44 , Mike Jones

The Women’s World Cup has concluded. After more than four weeks of dramatic action in Australia, Spain defeated England in the final on Sunday to reach the highest of peaks and, with it, footballing immortality.

It’s not over the top to suggest it as such, either; some of the sport’s most iconic and memorable images down the years have come from this very tournament and that very match, both in the women’s and men’s games: Birgit Prinz’s joy in 2007, Lionel Messi lifting the trophy adorned in a bisht in Qatar, Brandi Chastain’s shirt-off shootout celebration, Pele carried off the Azteca pitch in 1970.

Those images are as much a part of football history as the games and players themselves – yet the people who bring those moments, those stories to life are, by the very nature of being behind the camera, rarely as prominent.

11:37 , Mike Jones

Surrounded by celebrations, an otherwise satisfied Alexia Putellas wasn’t going to completely let go - or let it go.

“It annoys me,” she said in the Stadium Australia mixed zone. You might call it the two sides of this Spain team, who have been beset by issues that also fittingly reflect the two sides of this World Cup. Putellas was certainly calling it that.

“This year has been an education for me,” she went on. “I have learned how this business is going”

One of the defining players in women’s football was at least going to turn towards this decisive issue, that framed the entire campaign.

“You’ve seen that the minute women’s footballers believe a little and are provided with basic facilities, everything comes out better,” Putellas said.

“It annoys me because it’s not just one country, it’s repeated. And Fifa have to take note. There are many countries who have spent time with disputes and they are disputes the players have made. That saps your energy when the player only wants to focus on training, looking after themselves, preparing properly and leaving everything on the pitch.”

That’s certainly what the Spanish players did. Through that, they were also vintage champions in how they reflected and brought together the prevailing trends of the game - from the tactics to the deeper tectonics. Olga Carmona’s supreme final goal may have separated them from England and the rest of the planet, but they had common cause with every other team.

11:30 , Mike Jones

England fans are demanding Nike start selling a replica goalkeeper shirt after Mary Earps’ Women’s World Cup final heroics saw her scoop the competition’s Golden Glove award.

Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso’s spotkick and was a standout performer for the Lionesses, as they lost 1-0 to Spain at the 75,000-plus seat Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

The Manchester United star, dubbed “Mary Queen of Stops”, previously expressed her dismay over the “very hurtful” decision not to put her replica shirt on sale ahead of the World Cup.

After Sunday’s final, pressure increased on Nike to “step up” and release a Mary Earps shirt, and the company said it is “working towards solutions for future tournaments”.

11:22 , Mike Jones

Fans of the Lionesses will still not be able to buy a replica of Mary Earps’ goalkeeper kit despite an ongoing campaign throughout the Women’s World Cup to convince kit suppliers Nike to put one on sale.

Nike decided last month that it wouldn’t be making Earps’ goalkeeper kit available to purchase and the decision drew criticism from fans, celebrities, and even Earps herself who called the decision ‘hugely hurtful’.

Nike issued an update on their decision after fresh calls to produce Earps’ England shirt came flooding in following the 30-year-old’s incredible performance in the World Cup showpiece.

In their statement released on Sunday, Nike promised to address the matter in ‘future tournaments’.

11:14 , Mike Jones

As Olga Carmona ran back to the Spanish celebrations, having just declared that the federation’s support was “marvellous” with a World Cup medal around her neck, she and manager Jorge Vilda high-fived then shared a huge hug.

It was an image that went against the more proliferated images of other players refusing to even look at their coach in the moment of glory.

This is not to try and say it was all much rosier in the Spanish camp than had been reported. It is quite the opposite. It points to how multi-layered the many issues in the squad were, going way beyond a mutiny against the manager.

The tragic news of Carmona’s father passing away before the final put all of this into its correct context, but the issues were real.

The Spanish federation’s social media account did put out a post with a picture of the coach and the Women’s World Cup trophy declaring “Vilda in”. The manager, having eventually appeared for his press conference after almost three hours of celebrating, was asked about this – and those who doubted him. In other words, the players at the core of the mutiny, who did not come back.

11:07 , Mike Jones

Captain Millie Bright is confident England will emerge a stronger side after processing the gut-wrenching reality of finishing as World Cup runners-up.

Bright said: “The mentality has always been there. The character has been there, too. We show that, day in, day out, and in every game. We’ve just played in a World Cup final, it’s hard to see it like that at the moment. I’m proud of the girls.

“We’ve played on the highest stage. We’ve had a shot at competing for the trophy we have always wanted but this isn’t the end of the journey and we will definitely bounce back. For now, though, we’ll let it settle.

“There are probably one million different feelings. Pride, disappointment, heartbroken that we didn’t win.

“We came off the pitch holding our heads high, knowing that we have given absolutely everything in the game. In the second half especially we left it all out there.

“We didn’t take our chances today and those are the small margins that decide football in a final against a top, top team.

“You get those chances and hit the crossbar, the keeper makes saves. They get theirs and put it in the net.”

11:00 , Mike Jones

There remains a space above England’s crest, where that star could have been. It was what Lucy Bronze had dreamt of, ever since the moment where she first played for her country and realised England’s men’s and women’s teams don’t share the same badge. The Lionesses had the chance to change that, the opportunity to add their first star, the moment to capture their 1966.

But the wait will now go on. After a historic tournament where the Lionesses again made their mark back home and demonstrated the immense power of what they have created, Sarina Wiegman’s side were left with a devastatingly simple conclusion. As a first Women’s World Cup slipped out of reach, the deflating reality was that, on the day, Spain were just better.

And as England’s World Cup came to a close, there was no disgrace in that – certainly not against a side as talented as Spain’s, even with their issues. At full time, as the Spanish players celebrated at one end of the pitch, head coach Jorge Vilda and his staff at the other, Wiegman and her team were a picture of unity in the centre. Even in that moment, they realised they had already managed to achieve something far greater.

10:51 , Mike Jones

In the immediate aftermath, it will be easy to resort to the hypothetical. What if Lauren James had been given a starting role? What if Lauren Hemp had put away her early chances? What if England hadn’t been overrun in midfield? What if the Lionesses had won the World Cup?

Reality, however, is what matters. The reality is that England didn’t quite have what it took, this injury-hit squad who battled through so much adversity to get as far as they did finally came up against their match. The reality is that Spain were better, that they dominated the duels, and that they were the ones who managed to find what was needed.

But the reality is not all negative. The team will be temporarily knocked down but they’ve shown that they have a habit of getting up from difficult moments and coming out better for it. The agony of the Lionesses’ near-miss will soon subside and they can begin to take stock of their achievements.

“I think we can be proud,” said Georgia Stanway. “The last 9 weeks, 7 games - to wear a silver, it’s special.

“It’s hard to watch another team celebrate when it’s your goal and your dream. When the dust settles we’ll be really proud of this. We hope everyone is really proud of us back at home. We hope we’ve inspired many many people.”

10:43 , Mike Jones

Spain’s Olga Carmona’s World Cup Celebrations have been marred by tragedy after she found that her father died just minutes after the game.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid star secured a 1-0 win over England today in Sydney in the final.

Carmona found out that her father died following the full-time whistle. Spanish FA said her father died just before the final got underway.

10:36 , Mike Jones

Spain star Jenni Hermoso insisted she “did not enjoy it” after being kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales.

The incident occurred as Hermoso made her way to the podium after Spain defeated England in the Women’s World Cup final thanks to Olga Carmona’s strike.

After being given her medal by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Hermoso was given a hug by Mr Rubiales, who lifted her off her feet.

A brief conversation between the pair followed, before Mr Rubiales grabbed Hermoso around her back and kissed her on the lips.

Outrage quickly spread on social media, with football supporters accusing Mr Rubiales of inappropriate behaviour.

10:30 , Mike Jones

England’s World Cup finalists received a warm welcome as they started their long journey back to the United Kingdom on Monday morning.

The Lionesses, who reached the final of the Women’s World Cup, were agonisingly beaten by Spain 1-0 on Sunday.

It was the first time any England team had reached the World Cup final in 57 years, but it was not to be and Olga Carmona’s goal secured a first trophy for Spain’s women’s team.

Starting their journey home, the Lionesses were applauded through Sydney Airport by passengers in a heartwarming moment.

10:22 , Mike Jones

An exhibition in how to win a World Cup and a final that delivered a painful example of what England need to do. Sarina Wiegman took her side to the very brink, but something was still just missing against a brilliant Spain. The Women’s World Cup has new champions, but it isn’t England. Spain had the one element that the European champions still lack, beyond that glorious trophy itself. They are the only women’s side with a profound football identity, which amplifies everything they do from within and was visible in the Olga Carmona goal that settled this contest. It was a fittingly divine strike to win a fixture like this.

Against that, Wiegman could only try to rearrange the pieces to give Spain more of a puzzle to solve. It has been her great strength, but it wasn’t enough. She sadly experiences defeat in successive World Cup finals, this one may be all the more painful because her side had seemed more primed for it.

It was only 1-0 but the gap in pure football terms felt far greater. This is the immense challenge in facing this Spain, what space to protect, how far you can go. Even Wiegman eventually found a problem she couldn’t solve. It was a challenge – and a game – too far.

10:15 , Mike Jones

England’s Lionesses were applauded as they began the journey home from Australia after their World Cup Final defeat.

Sarina Wiegman’s side lost 1-0 to Spain in a tight match in Sydney on Sunday.

However, footage on social media showed the team being clapped and cheered at Sydney Airport on Monday ahead of their flight back to the UK.

Players signed autographs and took pictures with fans, while head coach Wiegman was seen waving and smiling.

10:09 , Mike Jones

England boss Sarina Wiegman felt the Lionesses exhausted every effort to win their first Women’s World Cup final despite coming up just short with a 1-0 loss to Spain in Sydney.

The Dutch boss, who led England to their first major trophy at last summer’s European Championship, finds herself with a silver medal in two consecutive attempts after steering 2019 runners-up the Netherlands to the title-decider four years ago in France.

Second place is still a best-ever finish for the Lionesses in a global showpiece, beating their bronze medal from 2015, but the three-time FIFA Best winning coach knows from experience it may take some time before the sting subsides.

“It feels really bad, of course, and very disappointed, but still very proud of the team. I’m just hurt about this moment. Losing a game and in a final, when you’re in a final you want to win it.”

10:06 , Mike Jones

England captain Millie Bright said the Lionesses are “heartbroken” after an agonising defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike settled the Sydney final as England’s bid to win their first World Cup in 57 years came up short.

The Lionesses were given hope when Mary Earps brilliantly saved Jenni Hermoso’s penalty, but Sarina Wiegman’s side were unable to find the equaliser.

10:03 , Mike Jones

British stars from the world of showbiz and broadcasting have shared messages of appreciation for the Lionesses who lost to Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

Spain secured a final 1-0 victory in Sydney on Sunday, following Olga Carmona’s first-half goal, however, Sarina Wiegman’s side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish.

10:00 , Mike Jones

The Prince of Wales has shared a message of consolation with the Lionesses after their defeat against Spain at the World Cup final.

Spain’s women’s football team beat England 1-0 in the final, the first time since 1966 that any England football team had reached a World Cup final. In response to the disappointing result, William sent an encouraging message to the team on social media.

“Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud,” he wrote on Sunday afternoon.

“Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”

He concluded his message by sharing a message of congratulations to Spain, before signing off with his initial, “W”.

Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.



Congratulations to Spain. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 20, 2023

09:57 , Mike Jones

England had covered the gaps, they had filled the holes. They had adjusted, adapted, repositioned, created a new formation, and reached a first World Cup final. Then England changed again.

Down 1-0 in the World Cup final, Sarina Wiegman went for a last roll of the dice, a double substitution that saw Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly brought off and Lauren James and Chloe Kelly come on. That 3-5-2 that was England’s revelation of the tournament, that changed their World Cup? It was binned. England went back to 4-3-3. They disposed of the wing-backs and brought on the wingers. They stopped pressing Spain and abandoned their plan.

But perhaps Wiegman and England needed to stick with their conviction. For the first time at the World Cup, the Lionesses did not find the changes that were required. James and Kelly brought moments of improvement, but the truth is that England were at their most dangerous when Lauren Hemp and Russo were combining as a front two. Hemp’s switch to a central role took away the threat that was everywhere in the first half, and left Wiegman searching for something else. On came Beth England. Up went Millie Bright. But this was a situation England could not overcome.

